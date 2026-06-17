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Shaking off a 9-hour work day takes more than a 30-minute workout: Cardiologist

Most people do not realise that even if they exercise for 30 minutes daily, spending the remaining eight to ten hours can have significant health consequences.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:35 IST
healthmental healthCardiologyWork life balanceworkplace exercisesWorkplace culture

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