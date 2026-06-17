Shaking off a 9-hour work day takes more than a 30-minute workout: Cardiologist

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/rethinking-mental-health-at-workplace-3519152https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/rethinking-mental-health-at-workplace-3519152">workplace health</a> crisis is a silently growing concern in India; almost 70 per cent of employees are at risk of developing one or more chronic illnesses. </p><p>With most employees glued to their desks for long hours, experts feel that even 30 minutes of daily exercise may not be enough to avoid those health concerns.</p><p>“Most people do not realise that even if they exercise for 30 minutes daily, spending the remaining eight to ten hours can have significant health consequences," said Dr Nishant Tyagi, director, interventional cardiology, cardiac care, Medanta, Noida.</p><p>Besides being glued to a work desk for long hours, employees also experience chronic fatigue, poor sleep patterns, irregular meals, and excessive screen time, which puts them at an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/we-analysed-14-million-reddit-posts-to-reveal-a-striking-shift-in-how-we-talk-about-mental-health-4023087">hypertension </a>and other problems.</p><p>Sedentary desk jobs, long hours, and chronic work stress are now being linked to rising rates of cardiovascular disease among younger Indians. Cardiologists observe a shift in cardiac issues, with more young individuals being affected. “Today, it is not uncommon to see patients in their 30s and early 40s presenting with significant blockages, heart attacks, or advanced risk factors,” added Dr Tyagi.</p><p>Many young professionals assume that they are not at risk for heart issues, but the sedentary lifestyle and poor habits of smoking or alcohol consumption are proving increasingly dangerous for them.</p><p>Employees often end up focusing more on professional commitments and sideline their health. They assume that being constantly tired is normal with a demanding job. It is not. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mental-health-stigma-poor-awareness-keep-indian-adolescents-from-seeking-help-review-4033949">Persistent fatigue</a>, poor sleep quality, irritability, difficulty concentrating, frequent headaches, elevated blood pressure, unexplained weight gain, and loss of enthusiasm for activities that were once enjoyable are all signs that the body is struggling to cope.</p>.7 in 10 employees are at risk: Why standard benefits are not solving corporate health crisis .<p>The problem is that these symptoms often develop gradually, so people adapt to them instead of recognising them as warning signals, Dr Tyagi said. By the time they seek medical attention, the impact on their health may already be significant.</p><p>Many <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/new-procedures-for-complicated-cardiac-cases-considered-by-doctors-3976230">cardiac symptoms</a> are surprisingly subtle in the early stages. Patients often experience unusual fatigue, mild breathlessness while climbing stairs, occasional chest heaviness, or reduced stamina for months before seeking help.</p><p>These symptoms are frequently attributed to stress, lack of sleep, or a busy schedule. However, if an employee notices recurring chest discomfort, unexplained breathlessness, palpitations, dizziness, excessive fatigue, or discomfort radiating to the neck, jaw, shoulder, or arm, it is important to get evaluated.</p><p>Managing health is equally important as a person’s career. It is important to recognise the symptoms early to avoid extreme health complications in future. Doctors recommend regular follow-ups, a balanced life with priority given to sleep and nutrition. Moreover, having a supportive employer can be a big support in ensuring employees remain productive without compromising on health.</p><p>Employers need to recognise that employee health is not limited to annual health check-ups, Dr Tyagi highlights. "Encouraging movement during the workday, creating healthier food options, promoting preventive screenings, and fostering a culture where employees can maintain a healthy work-life balance can go a long way in reducing long-term health risks."</p>