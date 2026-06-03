<p>Bengaluru: A study published in the 'International Journal of Advances in Medicine' suggests that faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) may help patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) by restoring balance to the gut microbiome.</p>.<p>FMT involves replacing a patient's gut microbiome with that of a healthy donor to correct structural and functional imbalances.</p>.<p>The study noted that India has an estimated 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh people living with multiple sclerosis. Prevalence estimates range from eight to 11 per 1,00,000 population, with about 6,500 new diagnoses reported annually.</p>.<p>Doctors said microbiome-based treatments may offer a different approach from conventional therapies by targeting the gut immune connection rather than directly suppressing the immune system.</p>.Coping with multiple sclerosis: Expert warns of no definitive cure.<p>Dr Anuradha HK, Lead Consultant, Neurology, said: "Growing evidence suggests that gut bacteria may influence the immune system and brain health. Studies have found that people with sclerosis often have an imbalance in their gut microbiome called dysbiosis. Scientists believe this may reduce inflammation, improve immune regulation, and potentially slow disease activity through what is known as the gut-brain axis.”</p>.<p>Some patients experienced improvements in fatigue, bowel symptoms, mood and quality of life after FMT, she said. Some studies also observed changes in immune activity and reduced inflammation markers.</p>.<p>Explaining how gut microbes influence inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, Consultant Neurology and Head of Stroke Programme at a private hospital, said: “The gut lining in patients with multiple sclerosis becomes weak, leading inflammatory cells and chemicals to enter the blood stream. Following this, blood brain barrier cells are damaged causing abnormal cells and chemicals to enter the brain and the spinal cord.”</p>.<p>Doctors said treatment for multiple sclerosis is lifelong and expensive, often prompting patients to seek alternative options.</p>.<p>“A lot of patients are interested in experimental or alternative therapies that help, especially in conditions like multiple sclerosis. Patients get frustrated with the lifelong treatment. While we can use this as a supportive treatment with the regular treatments, we have a long way to go before we make it a standalone treatment.”</p>.<p><strong>What is multiple sclerosis?</strong></p>.<p>Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks myelin, the protective fatty sheath surrounding nerve fibres, disrupting the brain's ability to transmit signals to the rest of the body.</p>