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Study explores gut bacteria treatment for multiple sclerosis  

FMT involves replacing a patient's gut microbiome with that of a healthy donor to correct structural and functional imbalances.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 20:04 IST
Bengaluruhealth

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