<p>Over the last few years, I found myself drinking cup after cup of coffee each day. At first, I blamed my chaotic eating habits. As a constantly busy working professional with a calendar that never seemed to breathe, I assumed the caffeine simply helped me stay mentally sharp. Yet the intensity of my dependence remained a mystery—one I only began to understand recently, as I started doing deeper healing work.</p>.<p>Living in the UK, the way I learned about my nan’s passing was far from ideal. It was just as the world was emerging from the grip of COVID. I had only just secured a new job, and travelling home to say goodbye wasn’t an option. The lack of closure settled into me quietly, almost imperceptibly.</p>.<p>My nan always believed that a cup of coffee was “a hug in a mug”—a simple remedy that could make any problem feel lighter. Growing up, she would make me coffee whenever I felt overwhelmed, and somehow her intention translated into clarity. I thought it was the caffeine doing the work, but in truth, it was her presence.</p>.<p>Only recently did I realise that my unresolved grief had woven itself into my caffeine habit. Drinking coffee made me feel closer to her. It gave me a sense of resilience—the same resilience she spent years instilling in me. What I had labelled as a caffeine addiction was, in many ways, an emotional tether to someone I never got to properly say goodbye to.</p>.<p>Grief and addiction are often treated as separate struggles, but a growing body of research suggests they are deeply intertwined. When people face the end of something—whether the death of a loved one, the collapse of a relationship, or the loss of identity—they often turn to substances or compulsive behaviours in an attempt to cope. It isn’t weakness; it’s a search for comfort in the midst of emotional upheaval.</p>.<p><strong>Fleeting relief</strong></p>.<p>When people turn to substances to cope with grief, it is often labelled as self-destructive. Yet, more than an urge to harm themselves, it is usually a desperate attempt to quiet the pain—even if only for a fleeting moment. As individuals move through the stages of grief, they often experience a profound loss of control. Their minds become crowded with intrusive memories, their focus fractures, and emotional chaos takes over. In that turmoil, a substance can offer what feels like a rare moment of silence, a brief sense of stability. That temporary relief can make the behaviour feel even more reinforcing.</p>.<p>But addiction carries its own form of grief. It can unravel finances, fracture trust, strain relationships, erode health, and close doors to opportunities. Unresolved grief—especially grief that was dismissed, minimised, or never acknowledged—can linger for years. Those who were taught to “be strong,” or who experienced loss before they had the language to understand it, may carry emotional wounds that remain unnamed. In that silence, addiction can become the coping mechanism that fills the void.</p>.<p>Healing from addiction requires far more than simply stepping away from the behaviour itself. Specialists emphasise that true recovery involves tending to the grief beneath the surface—rebuilding trust, learning to navigate difficult emotions, and allowing space for the pain that was once avoided. Grief cannot be “fixed,” but it can be witnessed, held, and supported. And in that safety, something shifts. As one support-group facilitator put it, “When people feel safe enough to express their grief, the grip of addiction often begins to loosen.”</p>.<p>Compassion plays a crucial role in this process. Instead of asking why someone doesn’t just stop, a more meaningful question is: What pain are they carrying that makes stopping feel impossible.</p>.<p>As communities continue to confront rising rates of addiction, recognising the profound link between grief and coping behaviours becomes essential. Understanding this connection not only deepens empathy but also helps create the kind of support that allows people to rebuild lives that feel grounded, connected, and worth staying present for.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a multidisciplinary professional and practicing psychotherapist who works in the UK.)</em> </p>