The ART of freezing time, eggs for delayed parenthood

Metros and non-metros are both seeing an increase in the inclination for delayed motherhood. What does this imply for a couple who intend to become parents? In recent years, there has been a significant observation among couples in planning a family. What starts with late marriages leads to delayed parenthood. A number of factors, such as shifting societal standards, financial security, and professional goals, have contributed to the rise in the demand for reproductive treatments. It’s interesting to note that this tendency is increasing demand for fertility treatments not only in big cities but smaller towns as well.
Life in the metro
Fast-paced lifestyles, hard work settings, and increased degrees of urbanisation are characteristics of metropolises. These factors frequently cause couples to postpone having children as they struggle to balance their employment with family planning. However, fertility decreases with age, which can make it difficult to conceive naturally. As a result, there is a growing need for fertility treatments, which is mostly driven by the desire to further one’s profession unless there is a genetic issue involved. As a result, to fulfil their desire for motherhood, couples in big cities are increasingly turning to fertility treatments including in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and assisted reproductive technologies (ART).
Non-metros: Metro locations may appear to have a higher rate of delayed parenthood, but non-metros are not far behind. Couples in non-metros are now more equipped to make educated decisions about family planning thanks to shifting attitudes, improved awareness of reproductive health issues, and easier access to information. Furthermore, the stigma associated with infertility has significantly decreased, encouraging more couples who are having trouble conceiving to seek medical attention. Healthcare facilities are extending their reach outside of metro areas to meet these changing needs as the demand for fertility treatments rises in non-metros. Fertility clinics are becoming more prevalent in rural and small towns, offering couples who might have previously faced geographic constraints while accessing a wider range of services.
Bridging the gap
To address the increasing need for fertility treatments in both metropolises and non-metros, it is necessary to bridge the gap between urban and rural regions. Campaigns for awareness, instructional programmes, and the growth of reproductive healthcare services can accomplish this. It is crucial to educate the public about the value of becoming parents on time and the range of reproductive treatment options accessible. Fertility clinics and specialised centres should be developed or expanded in metropolitan areas to meet the increasing demand. People who live in rural locations may find it difficult to obtain these services, but telemedicine and online consultations can be extremely helpful. Collaborations between healthcare professionals in urban and rural areas can also aid in information exchange and raise the standard of treatment provided in different areas.
Egg freezing
Egg freezing has given many women the flexibility to decide when to become mothers. This procedure offers the option for those who wish to delay the process of childbearing for personal reasons while maintaining the possibility of having biological children later in life.
To opt for egg freezing, a woman typically consults with a fertility expert/specialist, undergoes ovarian stimulation and has her eggs retrieved and cryopreserved for future use when she’s prepared to conceive. Women now have a far higher degree of autonomy thanks to advancements in procedures that increase gamete survival, possible fertilisation, and live birth rates.
(The author is a fertility consultant.)