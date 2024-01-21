The ART of freezing time, eggs for delayed parenthood

To address the increasing need for fertility treatments in both metropolises and non-metros, it is necessary to bridge the gap between urban and rural regions. Campaigns for awareness, instructional programmes, and the growth of reproductive healthcare services can accomplish this. It is crucial to educate the public about the value of becoming parents on time and the range of reproductive treatment options accessible. Fertility clinics and specialised centres should be developed or expanded in metropolitan areas to meet the increasing demand. People who live in rural locations may find it difficult to obtain these services, but telemedicine and online consultations can be extremely helpful. Collaborations between healthcare professionals in urban and rural areas can also aid in information exchange and raise the standard of treatment provided in different areas.