The drug-free way to head off a migraine

Alongside REN, the other neuromodulation-led treatment for migraines includes Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS). Though it requires placing electrodes directly on the forehead or neck, TENS offers a different approach, tackling pain at its source by blocking pain signals before they reach the brain. Both REN and TENS represent the exciting potential of non-invasive neuromodulation to revolutionise migraine management and treatment. Ultimately, the choice between them may depend on individual preferences, treatment needs, and responses to each method.