The fear factor in LGBTQ+ healthcare: Why patients choose silence over care

<p>A hospital visit is scary enough; seeking medical help should never require some to brace for discrimination. Unfortunately, the queer community still experiences a hostile environment, facing misgendering, invasive questions, or outright refusal of treatment. </p><p>The right to appropriate healthcare is equal for everyone; it should not be determined by a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Tanvi Nair, a queer-affirmative psychologist, feels: “Most doctors, psychologists, and other providers never receive formal training in working with LGBTQ+ clients, and many still dismiss these concerns or treat them as a joke rather than understanding the real impact they have on people's lives.”</p><p>Expecting to receive gender-affirming care is still far-fetched. It is often highlighted that people from the LGBTQIA+ community delay accessing medical help. Finding a psychologist who understands gender diversity, or a gynaecologist who is not judgmental and understands same-sex relationships, can feel like an exhausting uphill battle, Nair says. Therefore, people end up delaying visiting a medical professional, fearing openly discussing their health issues without being judged. People end up navigating through multiple professionals, repeatedly justifying their identities to access the right care. </p><p><strong>The impact of microaggressions</strong></p><p>“What many people do not realise is that even the smallest interactions can have a huge impact. Something as simple as having the wrong name on a prescription sheet, being called by the wrong name in a waiting room, or receiving uncomfortable stares from a receptionist can be enough to make someone avoid seeking help altogether, Nair explains. These experiences may seem minor to others, but for many <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/jobs-and-careers/lgbtq-inclusion-miles-to-go-2-2684621">LGBTQ+</a> individuals, they reinforce a lifetime of invalidation and exclusion.</p><p>When people repeatedly feel unseen, misunderstood, or unwelcome, it takes a serious toll on their mental health. Many of Nair’s clients express frustration with the current state of the healthcare system and feel let down by the services meant to support them. </p><p>Meanwhile, Dr Smriti Vallath, founder and director, CHI for Trauma and Well-being, a trauma-focused mental health organisation, says, “When a straight child is misgendered, parents immediately correct doctors, and get apologies as well. But when queer and trans people are misidentified, there is no one held accountable.” </p><p><strong>Why LGBTQ+ patients conceal medical history?</strong></p><p>Healthcare accessibility for the LGBTQIA+ community is well discussed. Despite the awareness, stigma continues to persist. People often question, “If this doctor does not recognise some crucial information about me, will my care be done well enough?” Similarly, Dr Vallath says, if a person is turned away by a doctor multiple times, they start feeling disheartened and wonder where they should go. </p><p>Dr Vallath says patients often conceal information about their sexual history, potential pregnancies, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/increased-testing-or-poor-sexual-hygiene-stds-hitting-record-in-europe-4016482">sexually transmitted infections</a>, or past trauma. Individuals who use breast binders or practice genital tucking may hide symptoms to avoid invasive physical exams. In most cases, it leads to misdiagnosis, causing a delay in treatment and recovery. Often, people seek care only after their condition has already worsened. </p><p>Moreover, fear of being judged or outed in a clinical setting heavily affects how honestly patients communicate their symptoms. Experts say, many <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/employer-s-health-insurance-scheme-insufficient-for-lgbtq-women-differently-abled-report-1224067.html">healthcare facilities</a> fail to provide patients with basic privacy. In both high-end private hospitals and overcrowded government clinics, medical discussions and examinations frequently happen in front of families, visitors, or unauthorised staff like accountants and janitors. This lack of confidentiality creates fear and distrust, causing patients to hide critical health information.</p>