The HPV screening

Wondering when and if to get a check done for cervical cancer or whether the HPV vaccine needs to be taken? Here’s a guide to ensure precancerous cervical cell changes are detected early so as to enable you to work with your provider to lower the chances of developing cancer.

The smear

A pap smear is a test used by gynaecologists during a routine examination at three yearly intervals to screen for cervical cancer. Dr Vaishali Joshi, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai adds, “Pap smear is one of the preventive tests to pick up the pre-cancerous or early cancerous changes in the cervix (neck of the womb) in healthy women who have no symptoms of cervical cancer. It needs to be done at any time if a woman is experiencing excessive vaginal discharge, bleeding after sex, or bleeding between two periods.