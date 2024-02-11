The ripple effect of untreated HPV

The most prevalent virus affecting the reproductive system is the human papillomavirus, or HPV, which comes in varied forms. Human papillomavirus is a family of 200 known viruses with an infection rate of 6-7%. The virus causes about 5% of all cancers worldwide, with an estimated 6,25,600 women and 69,400 men getting HPV-related cancer each year. Although HPV infections disappear without any intervention within a few months, even a small proportion of its infection that might stay in the body, can develop into cervical cancer. Despite being a preventable and curable disease, cervical cancer is responsible for a large burden of suffering in women around the world, especially in low and middle-income countries. Every year, nearly 12,000 women in India and abroad are diagnosed with cervical cancer. Despite advancements in detection and treatment, cervical cancer still claims the lives of over 4,000 women. Eighty percent of people will at some point in their life be infected with HPV; those who have high-risk virus types are slightly more likely to have cancer.