Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Time to flex those muscles

Dreaming of a 'dad bod'? Indian men need to pay attention to boosting muscle mass and strength rather than just weight loss in order to beat sarcopenic obesity, writes Jayashree Bafna
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 20:49 IST
HealthcareSpecialsWellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us