Time to flex those muscles

<p>Talk about men’s health, and the conversation invariably revolves around the dad bod or the growing potbelly. While excess abdominal fat deserves attention, experts are increasingly warning about another condition that often goes unnoticed — sarcopenic obesity.</p>.<p>Simply put, sarcopenic obesity is the combination of excess body fat and reduced muscle mass and strength. It is possible for a man to have a growing waistline while simultaneously losing muscle. For many Indian men, especially after the age of 40, this may represent a greater long-term health concern than weight gain alone.</p>.<p>Traditionally, obesity is assessed using body weight, body mass index (BMI) or waist circumference. While these measures remain useful they do not reveal what is happening to muscle mass. Two men may weigh the same and have similar waist measurements, but if one has significantly lower muscle mass and strength, his health risks may be considerably higher.</p>.<p>Emerging evidence suggests that sarcopenic obesity may be a more clinically relevant indicator of health risk than obesity alone. A 2024 review published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology highlighted its association with insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, frailty and reduced physical function.</p>.<p><strong>Indian men vulnerable</strong></p><p>South Asians are known to develop metabolic complications at lower BMI values compared to many Western populations. We tend to accumulate abdominal fat more easily and often have lower muscle mass relative to body size. Studies from India have reported sarcopenia prevalence ranging from approximately 10–30 per cent among middle aged and older adults with even higher rates among individuals with diabetes, obesity and metabolic disorders. This means that sarcopenic obesity may be far more common than most people realise.</p>.<p><strong>Hidden signs that men ignore</strong></p><p>Sarcopenic obesity does not always announce itself clearly. The weighing scale may remain relatively stable while body composition changes significantly over time. Possible warning signs include:</p><p><br>• Increasing waist size despite stable body weight<br>• Thinner arms and legs but a larger abdomen<br>• Reduced grip strength<br>• Difficulty carrying heavy grocery bags<br>• Climbing stairs feels harder than it did a few years ago<br>• Difficulty getting up from the floor without support</p>.<p><strong>Protecting muscle and reducing fat</strong></p><p>One of the biggest nutritional gaps among Indian men is inadequate protein intake. Many men consume enough calories but fail to consume sufficient high-quality protein to support muscle maintenance. A practical strategy is to ensure every major meal contains a clearly identifiable protein source rather than treating protein as a side dish.</p>.<p>Transform breakfast into a muscle-friendly meal. Breakfast is often the most carbohydrate-heavy and protein-poor meal of the day. After an overnight fast, muscles require amino acids to stimulate muscle protein synthesis and support maintenance. </p>.<p>Evidence suggests that muscle maintenance is supported when protein intake is spread across meals rather than concentrated in one sitting. Aim to include protein at breakfast, lunch, evening snack, and dinner.</p>.<p>Avoid the muscle-loss trap during weight loss. For men above forty, preserving muscle should be a priority during any weight-loss effort. Avoid extreme calorie restriction, juice cleanses, liquid diets, fruit-only dinners and frequent meal skipping.<br></p><p>Rapid weight loss may appear successful on the weighing scale but if significant muscle is lost in the process, long-term health and metabolic function may suffer.</p>.<p>Nutrition alone cannot preserve muscle. Strength training provides the stimulus needed for muscle maintenance and growth. Even two to three sessions per week can make a meaningful difference to muscle health and body composition.</p>.<p><strong>Recovery matters</strong></p><p>Muscle health depends not only on what happens in the gym or at the dining table but also on recovery. Prioritise adequate sleep, consistent hydration, stress management, and frequent movement breaks during the day. These habits support muscle repair, recovery, and one’s overall metabolic health.</p>.<p>For Indian men, especially after forty, a growing waistline may be the visible problem but shrinking muscle is often the hidden one. Healthy ageing is no longer just about losing weight; it is about preserving strength, mobility, independence and metabolic health.</p>.<p><strong>Who is most at risk?</strong></p><p>While ageing is a major contributor, sarcopenic obesity is no longer considered a problem only of the elderly. Men who may be at higher risk include:<br>• Those over forty years of age<br>• Corporate professionals with sedentary jobs<br>• Men with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, high triglycerides and fatty liver disease<br>• Those who have repeatedly lost and regained weight<br>• Men who have stopped exercising after their thirties</p>.<p><strong>Daily habits that signal a crisis</strong></p><p>Most people assume the condition develops simply because of inactivity. The reality is more complex. The common everyday mistakes include:</p><p>• Protein-poor breakfast</p><p>• Sitting for long periods</p><p>• Weekend warrior syndrome (working out only on weekends) </p><p>• Repeated crash dieting</p><p>• Poor sleep and chronic stress</p>.<p><em>(The author is a consultant dietitian and certified diabetes educator.)</em> </p>