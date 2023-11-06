Training bartenders, barbers and divorce attorneys as counsellors could reduce gun suicides

The data are pretty clear that those who die by firearms are less likely to have sought mental health care at the time of their death compared with folks who die by suicide using other methods. It's very common for those around that person to say that they never saw this coming because the person who died kept their feelings to themselves. We've got this problem in the U.S. where those who are most likely to die by firearm suicide aren't telling anyone what they're thinking, which makes it more difficult to help them. Project Safe Guard is an opportunity to reach this group in a way that mental health services seem to be falling short. We don't have a whole lot of data on why these people don't seek care, but we think it comes from traditionally masculine ideas about solving your own problems and not openly discussing feelings, as well as a certain level of distrust in the health care system and mental health care in general.