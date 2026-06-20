Type 2 diabetes patients increasingly diagnosed with liver fibrosis: Lancet Study

<p>Bengaluru: A Lancet South Asia Study screened over 9,000 Indians and found a connection between people with Type 2 diabetes and liver fibrosis. </p>.<p>For patients with Type 2 diabetes, the liver has now emerged as the fourth vulnerable organ, alongside the eyes, heart and kidneys, the study found. </p>.<p>According to the study, one in four individuals with Type 2 diabetes has clinically significant liver scarring. One in 20 Type 2 Diabetes patients has probable cirrhosis despite showing no outward liver symptoms. </p>.<p>Dr Sushrutha C S, senior consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, said: “There has been a significant increase in the number of cases of people with Type 2 diabetes being diagnosed with liver issues. The main factors here are longstanding uncontrolled diabetes. The awareness is increasing, but there is a major gap as people do not consider the liver to be a target organ.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Doctors noted that the main reason for the growing disease is that liver conditions are usually asymptomatic compared to other organs that have weakened due to diabetes. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Unlike retinopathy, which is a loss of vision or kidney disease, which can be identified by urine and blood tests, liver fibrosis might not show symptoms until it becomes serious. Another problem is that despite having serious liver fibrosis, some people may have normal or only slightly increased liver enzymes. Hence, the illness gets overlooked during standard medical examinations,” said Dr Akhil Deshmukh, consultant, Hepatology and Liver Transplant. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Potentially, if people remain undiagnosed at large, it will turn into a major health concern. Managing liver diseases is expensive, as it can progress into liver cirrhosis and failure. Apart from liver problems, advanced fibrosis is also linked to high cardiovascular risk,” he explained. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking about the more vulnerable population, Dr Kiran Chandrashekar, consultant, Hepatology, said: “People who are overweight or alcoholics are treated as the vulnerable population. Recently, this has been wrong. Even people with a normal weight and not addicted to any kind of substances are being diagnosed with liver issues.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Doctors are routinely using the FIB-score, a diagnostic tool to estimate the risk of patients progressing into fibrosis. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Pramila Kalra, senior consultant, Department of Endocrinology, said: “The FIB-4 score is a very important diagnostic tool that helps estimate the risk of patients progressing to fibrosis. The score requires two liver enzyme values, SGPT and SGOT, along with the platelet count. This helps us understand whether a patient is at higher risk of fibrosis.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">The FIB-4 score should ideally be calculated during OPD visits for all patients with Type 2 diabetes, she added. </p>