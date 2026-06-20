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Type 2 diabetes patients increasingly diagnosed with liver fibrosis: Lancet Study

Doctors noted that the main reason for the growing disease is that liver conditions are usually asymptomatic compared to other organs that have weakened due to diabetes.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:50 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:50 IST
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