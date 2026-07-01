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US teen dies after attempting viral 'Benadryl challenge'

The challenge requires a person to consume large amounts of Benadryl (diphenhydramine) to induce hallucinations. The trend initially went viral in 2020, but it resurfaced recently.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:01 IST
World newshealthUSAFDATikTokDeathteenagerFood and Drug Administration

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