US teen dies after attempting viral 'Benadryl challenge'

<p>A 15-year-old teen from Oklahoma, in the United States of America (USA), has died after attempting the viral ‘Benadryl challenge’.</p><p>The challenge requires a person to consume large amounts of Benadryl (diphenhydramine) to induce hallucinations. The trend initially went viral in 2020, but it resurfaced recently. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/featured/benadryl-vs-melatonin-which-one-is-safer-and-more-effective-for-sleep-2839887">Benadryl </a>is a common medication used to treat seasonal allergic reactions. It can cause side effects such as drowsiness, dry mouth, difficulty urinating, and heart palpitations, experts say. Consuming high doses can lead to severe health problems, including slurred speech, large pupils, high fever, seizures, and even death.</p>.College girl dies after consuming 'borax' as suggested by YouTube video to reduce weight.<p>The desire to go viral makes youngsters undergo these trends, and the dopamine high it gives comes in the way of making an informed decision. Oklahoma-based Leah Presson was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) two weeks ago. According to news reports, she suffered a series of seizures and cardiac arrest, eventually leaving her brain dead.</p><p>The US <a href="https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-warns-about-serious-problems-high-doses-allergy-medicine-diphenhydramine-benadryl">Food and Drug Administration</a> (FDA) has approved Benadryl as an over-the-counter drug, but it enforces an age limit of 18 years for buying it. A video of Presson’s father confronting a store employee has been surfacing online: “Take that Benadryl off, please, kids are overdosing on it…My daughter just died from it.”</p><p>The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Centre has reported a significant increase in calls of teenagers overdosing on Benadryl.</p><p>Presson is not the first person to die due to an overdose. A 14-year-old boy from Ohio had reportedly died after taking 12 to 14 pills that caused immediate seizures. In 2020, the FDA had advised all parents and caregivers to keep these medicines out of reach of their children to prevent misuse. They also contacted TikTok and urged them to remove such challenge videos from the platform to make sure these trends are not encouraged.</p>