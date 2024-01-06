Weight-loss drugs induce suicidal ideation? US FDA investigates

Medicines Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, are being evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after reports of hair loss and suicidal thoughts in people taking them have surfaced.

Both Ozempic for type 2 diabetes and the obesity treatment Wegovy have the same active ingredient, semaglutide.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists originally designed for type 2 diabetes. In addition to helping control blood sugar levels, they trigger a feeling of fullness.

These capsules mimic a naturally producing hormone—GLP-1—that helps in slowing down the passage of food through the stomach.

After receiving reports of alopecia and suicidal ideation, the FDA is “evaluating the need for regulatory action," as per a report in CNN Health.

“The FDA monitors the safety of drugs throughout their life cycle, including post-approval. In addition, the FDA maintains a system of postmarketing surveillance and risk assessment programs to identify and evaluate adverse events that did not appear during the drug development process,” the agency told the publication as it sought people to speak to their healthcare provider in case they see any issues or have queries.