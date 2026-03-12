<p>Amid the escalating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis, fuel shortage has become a serious concern for many Indian states. Hospitals rarely remain unaffected by a disrupted fuel chain, oil being integral to many of its operations.</p><p>As per reports, the hospitality industry is already facing shortage of cooking gas and anticipating a shut down of eateries if the situation worsens. This is also causing many motorists and taxi drivers to stockpile fuel in fear of shortage.</p><p>Oil has an important place in the healthcare industry, from outsourcing catering services to running fuel powered emergency vehicles. </p><p>Many local governments have decided to provide commercial gas cylinders to hospitals and educational institutes on a priority basis. The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide wood for commercial use as a fuel alternative.</p>.LPG shortage | From Rs 60 hike to booking period extension: All you need to know about your cylinder supply amid West Asia crisis.<p><strong>How oil fuels hospital operations</strong></p><p>While ambulances are often prohibited to run on LPG, some still do. Most emergency vehicles are powered by petrol or diesel, however, increasing geopolitical tension in the West Asia can further disrupt the fuel supply, causing the healthcare industry to cripple down on its emergency response. Many parts of the world are already facing these operational challenges.</p><p>Hospitals run on life-saving machines such as ventilators, scanning machines and need a robust power backup. Many hospitals use diesel-powered generators, providing a continuous supply of electricity around the clock. </p><p>Also, the transportation of medicines and other pharmaceuticals is dependent on aircrafts, ships, trucks and other modes of transport. This again is highly relational to fuel supply.</p><p>In a recent tweet, the World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns around the temporary airspace restrictions in West Asia, causing disruption in the movement of medical supplies from its logistics hub in Dubai (UAE). </p><p>The WHO has pending requests of 50 emergency supplies which are intended to benefit over 1.5 million people across 25 countries.</p> .<p><strong>Impact on the kitchen</strong></p><p>Hospital kitchens operate around the clock, tailoring meals as per the needs of the patients, needing a ton of LPG cylinders for its smooth functioning. Many healthcare facilities outsource meals from local vendors or canteens, for both patients and hostel students, sometimes feeding the attendants as well. Fuel shortage can directly impact the food requirements in hospitals.</p><p>Interestingly, many medical equipment are also petroleum-based such as IV syringes, surgical tools, prosthetics and others. This makes fuel shortage a concern for the life-giving industry.</p><p>However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has asked people not to panic and not pay heed to speculations around fuel shortage. </p>