West Nile fever detected in Kerala amid Shigella alert: 2 mosquito-borne deaths in a week

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala </a>is on high alert after a 70-year-old man from Ernakulam died due to suspected West Nile fever. The state health authorities have become vigilant as this is the second reported death linked to the mosquito-borne disease occurred within a week. </p><p>The state health department has intensified surveillance and urged residents to follow mosquito-control practices and make dedicated efforts to reduce the spread of infection. According to<a href="https://www.ndtv.com/health/west-nile-fever-detected-in-kerala-amid-shigella-alert-symptoms-prevention-tips-11611634"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.ndtv.com/health/west-nile-fever-detected-in-kerala-amid-shigella-alert-symptoms-prevention-tips-11611634">reports</a></ins>, authorities have warned that negligence in maintaining residential premises and eliminating mosquito-breeding sites can attract penalties under the Public Health Act. </p><p>This alert has come at a time when the state is already dealing with rising Shigella cases. Shigella and West Nile fever are not related. The simultaneous outbreak has put health officials on high alert. </p><p><strong>What is West Nile Fever? </strong></p><p>West Nile fever is a viral infection primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected <em>Culex</em> mosquito. It may be difficult to diagnose, as most people experience no symptoms; roughly 20 per cent develop a mild, flu-like illness. In rare cases, it can cause severe, life-threatening neurological conditions like encephalitis or meningitis. West Nile virus can result in mild illness with flu-like symptoms or severe illness that affects the central nervous system or results in hospitalisation or death, according to the<a href="https://www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus/symptoms-diagnosis-treatment/index.html"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus/symptoms-diagnosis-treatment/index.html">Centres for Disease Control</a></ins> (CDC). </p><p><strong>Symptoms</strong></p><p>West Nile Fever symptoms usually resemble flu-like symptoms and may appear within a few days after being affected.</p><ul><li><p>Fever</p></li><li><p>Headache</p></li><li><p>Body aches</p></li><li><p>Fatigue</p></li><li><p>Joint pain</p></li><li><p>Nausea or vomiting</p></li><li><p>Skin rash</p></li><li><p>Swollen lymph nodes</p></li></ul><p><strong>When is it a cause for concern? </strong></p><p>Most people recover fully from the disease. Only a very small portion of the population is severely affected. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in 150 people develops neuroinvasive conditions. People should look out for warning signs like severe headache, high fever, disorientation, or seizures, and seek medical help at the earliest. Older individuals, particularly those above 50 years of age, remain at high risk of developing serious complications. </p>