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West Nile fever detected in Kerala amid Shigella alert: 2 mosquito-borne deaths in a week

The state health department has intensified surveillance and urged residents to follow mosquito-control practices and make dedicated efforts to reduce the spread of infection.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:12 IST
Keralamosquito menaceFeverviral diseaseViral outbreaksmosquito-control

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