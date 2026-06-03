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What asthma patients should know about using ACs?

Air conditioners can help people with asthma by improving air quality and reducing triggers. But there are some things to keep in mind to make sure your AC is actually helping and not hurting.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:00 IST
asthmasummerAir Conditionerrespiratory problem

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