What asthma patients should know about using ACs?

<p>Air conditioners are no longer a luxury; the unbearable summer heat has made them a necessity for people. The cool air brings relief for most people, but for those who have asthma, it is more a curse than a blessing. </p><p>For people with asthma, heat and humidity bring their own set of issues, because high temperatures can cause the lung airways to tighten and become narrower, making it harder to breathe for people with asthma, experts say, <ins><a href="https://www.lung.org/blog/asthma-heat-triggers">American Lung Association</a></ins> explains. Heat also increases the risk of air pollution. It traps ozone and particulate matter from cars, trucks and other sources. </p><p>These pollutants can be easily inhaled and trigger asthma symptoms. Also, during the summer, the air may become stagnant trapping pollutants like pollen, dust, or mould, pulmonologists say. These are potential triggers of asthma.</p><p><strong>What are the asthma symptoms? </strong></p><p>Asthma symptoms are generally same during all seasons: </p><ul><li><p><strong>Coughing:</strong> It is often worse at night or early morning. Coughing can be dry or filled with mucus.</p></li><li><p><strong>Wheezing:</strong> This is a whistling or squeaky sound when you breathe out. Sometimes it is easily recognisable, otherwise may require a stethoscope. </p></li><li><p><strong>Chest tightness:</strong> This may feel like something is squeezing or sitting on your chest.</p></li><li><p><strong>Shortness of breath:</strong> You may feel like you cannot catch your breath or breathe deeply enough. You may also feel out of shape and constantly tired.</p></li></ul>.Asthma inhalers: Addictive or lifesaving?.<p><strong>AC and asthma link </strong></p><p>ACs can help asthma sufferers by improving air quality and reducing triggers. But there are some things to keep in mind to make sure your AC is actually helping and not hurting.</p><p>They create a better environment for people with asthma. It helps filter out pollen and dust, which are common asthma triggers. It also helps keep humidity in check, as high humidity promotes the growth of mould and dust mites. Generally, hot, stuffy air worsens asthma symptoms. Meanwhile, the cool air of the AC can make breathing easier. The AC filters trap dust particles, providing cleaner air to breathe. </p><p>However, maintaining an AC is extremely important. A poorly conditioned AC can trap allergens and spread mould. The constant use of AC can also be harmful, as overly dry air can irritate the lung airways. Similarly, prolonged exposure to extremely cool air can also trigger asthma in some people. </p><p><strong>Tips for using ACs with asthma </strong></p><ul><li><p>Clean filters regularly: Replace or clean AC filters every 1–3 months to keep air clean.</p></li><li><p>Use HEPA filters: If possible, choose an AC with a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter for better allergen removal.</p></li><li><p>Control humidity: Aim to maintain indoor humidity between 30–50 per cent.</p></li><li><p>Schedule maintenance: Get your AC unit serviced annually to avoid mould or dust buildup.</p></li><li><p>Monitor symptoms: Adjust settings if the AC air feels too cold or dry or use a humidifier.</p></li></ul>