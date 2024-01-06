What is resilience? A psychologist explains the main ingredients that help people manage stress

By Rachel Goldsmith Turow for The Conversation

Seattle, US: The word resilience can be perplexing. Does it mean remaining calm when faced with stress? Bouncing back quickly? Growing from adversity? Is resilience an attitude, a character trait or a skill set? And can misperceptions about resilience hurt people, rather than help?

To sum it up in a sentence: Resilience is the ability to manage stress in effective ways. It’s not a static quality or attribute you’re born with, or a choice of attitude.