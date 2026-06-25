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'Where attitudes changed fastest...': Global acceptance of intimate partner violence is declining, crime rate as well

Countries with improved health, education, and living standards has led this positive change.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:48 IST
domestic violenceintimate partner violencesurveyProtection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

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