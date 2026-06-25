'Where attitudes changed fastest...': Global acceptance of intimate partner violence is declining, crime rate as well

<p>Hundreds of millions of women worldwide are affected by intimate partner violence. Several of them face lasting health issues, such as injury, depression, anxiety, and death. For ages, social norms have justified violence by partners as ‘normal’. But recent research has revealed that its acceptability, meaning that a husband is entitled to hit or beat his wife in at least one circumstance, has declined in most countries. </p><p>The study of more than 60 countries showed faster declines in social acceptability of intimate partner violence, meanwhile, a reduction in rates of such violence is also being observed. The study published in the <em>PLOS Global Health</em> <a href="https://journals.plos.org/globalpublichealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgph.0006628&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=plos006#sec027">journal</a>, analysed this social change over a period of 25 years, from 1999 till 2024. Irina Vartanova of the Institute for Futures Studies in Stockholm, Sweden, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal.</p><p>They analysed survey data on attitudes towards intimate partner violence among 1,920,105 women in 69 countries and 539,470 men in 60 countries, by the long-running Demographic and Health Surveys Programmes. They also examined country-level data on rates of physical <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/domestic-violence-women-are-reporting-but-the-system-isnt-responding-3762316">intimate partner violence</a> against women.</p><p>Corresponding author Dr Kimmo Ericksson said: “Domestic violence against women is a global problem, but the attitudes that excuse it are in retreat. Over the past 25 years, almost all of the nearly 70 countries we studied have seen a drop in the number of people who think a man is justified in beating his wife. This decline has gone hand in hand with broad gains in human development: schooling, health, and living standards."<br>They found that acceptability of intimate partner violence against women declined in 89 percent of countries among men and 94 percent of countries among women. Countries with faster acceptability declines tended to have faster reductions in rates of such violence. </p>.Complicit silence: How we normalise domestic violence.<p>The researchers also looked at trends in the United Nations’ Human Development Index, which tracks overall improvements in education, health, and economic prosperity, and the Gender Development Index, which captures gender gaps in human development. They found that countries with faster overall human development improvements had faster declines in acceptability of intimate partner violence. Gender-specific gains were less strongly tied to acceptability.</p><p>The authors note that the study design did not allow them to confirm a cause-effect relationship between human development improvements and reduced violence. However, the findings do align with efforts to invest in such improvements.</p><p>Co-author Pontus Strimling noted: "What stayed with us was how consistent the trend was. Almost everywhere we looked, acceptance of wife-beating fell among both women and men. And where attitudes changed fastest, women reported the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/teeth-to-domestic-violence-law-3579980">largest drops</a> in actual violence."</p>