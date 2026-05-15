Where do survivors of spousal violence go now? Mukhta Centres in Bengaluru closed after funds dry up

<p>A woman walked in with bruises on her body. It was not an accidental fall that caused it, but she remained silent. Most survivors of gender-based violence feel, “If I complain, they will abandon me.” Instead, they choose to suffer in silence.</p><p>Mukhta Centres, started in 2021, were a pilot initiative to create a health response system to identify and report cases of spousal violence. The extreme cases of assault are easier to identify, and medical professionals are trained to deal with them. But, in many scenarios, the symptoms are not as straightforward. These centres aimed to create a more holistic response system. </p><p>The Centre for Enquiry into Health and Allied Themes (CEHAT), in association with the National Health Mission (NHM), started these centres. Four hospitals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, K C General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, Gosha HSIS Hospital, and Chikkaballapur District Hospital, had functional Mukhta Centres.</p><p>Since their inception, these Mukhta Centres identified 10,747 women and children as survivors of violence, Prarthana Appaiah, a CEHAT representative told <em>DH</em>. The data proves that these crisis centres have been a successful step in recognising and responding to survivors who otherwise may have suffered in silence. Unfortunately, these centres have stopped functioning for three months now, due to a lack of sufficient funds. </p><p>The cases of gender-based violence are not just a social issue. Exposure to it can manifest into multiple health problems at different stages. The medical curriculum does not include violence while studying poor health outcomes. “Normally, we consider such a case as an MLC [medico-legal case]. At Mukhta Centres, we took a more holistic approach from identifying them, counselling them, and providing appropriate care and support,” Hemalatha P, who was the nodal officer for Gosha Hospital in Bengaluru, said. </p>.Domestic Violence | Women are reporting, but the system isn’t responding.<p><strong>Why are these centres important? </strong></p><p>The government-run One Stop Sakhi Centres are another alternative which can also be approached by women facing any kind of abuse or violence. There are 39 functional centres in the State, with six located in Bengaluru. A concerning aspect of these centres is the low footfall, as reported by the<a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-rethinks-new-sakhi-santhvana-centres-amid-low-footfall-womens-panel-urges-govt-not-to-shut-them-10595264/"> </a><ins><a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-rethinks-new-sakhi-santhvana-centres-amid-low-footfall-womens-panel-urges-govt-not-to-shut-them-10595264/">Indian Express</a></ins>.</p><p>Citing an example of a particular centre at Majestic in Bengaluru, Appaiah explained that if someone seeking help at a hospital is asked to visit a centre at a different location for further help, the chance of them not going ahead is highly likely. </p><p>The cases of spousal violence are multifaceted. Therefore, it requires a more dynamic approach in treatment. Dr Hemalatha explains that the Mukhta Centres provide every service under one roof. From a woman dealing with abandonment, an underage girl who was sexually abused, to a mother of three girls forced into pregnancy the fourth time for a baby boy, the centre provided appropriate care and treatment for all.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/workshop-equips-doctors-to-aid-gender-based-violence-survivors-3095535">trained counsellors</a> were also able to identify even vague symptoms that led to early intervention in many cases. Dr Hemalatha calls it a huge accomplishment because identifying someone when they have suffered through the worst is not very helpful. These spaces are reassuring for people, especially from low socio-economic backgrounds, who feel they have nowhere to go and remain silent.</p>