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Where do survivors of spousal violence go now? Mukhta Centres in Bengaluru closed after funds dry up

The centres, started in 2021, were a pilot initiative to create a health response system to identify and report cases of spousal violence.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:21 IST
Bengalurudomestic violenceSexual Violence

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