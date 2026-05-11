<p>Researchers have developed a new non-invasive swab testing toolkit for tuberculosis (TB) detection. This new test can be a breakthrough in TB diagnosis, which is otherwise dependent on sputum (phlegm) collection, an unpleasant and difficult experience for many patients. </p><p>The Global Tuberculosis Report 2025 estimates that 1.2 million individuals succumbed to TB globally in 2024. Overall, 10.7 million people fell ill with TB. </p><p>TB is a preventable and curable condition if diagnosed early. Many times, it is misconstrued as a cough due to some food items consumed, like rice, bananas, or guavas, that may cause coughing. Or a fever thought to be caused by weather changes. According to a 2024<ins><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11213407/#sec7"> study</a>,</ins> by the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, 76 per cent of people were misdiagnosed for typhoid, malaria, pneumonia, and other viral infections, without any consideration of TB.</p>.WHO report says India logged highest number of tuberculosis cases in 2024, drug-resistant cases show surge.<p><strong>Why does this new test matter?</strong></p><p>The swab-based testing toolkit developed by Stop TB in association with the<ins><a href="https://www.who.int/news/item/06-05-2026-who-and-stop-tb-partnership-publish-a-tb-npoc-and-swab-based-testing-toolkit"> World Health Organisation</a></ins> (WHO) will use a single tongue swab instead of mucus collected from deep inside the lungs. </p><p>Analysing a person's phlegm is the oldest test continued to decipher if a person is infected with TB. Often, many health workers find working with sputum, calling it "nasty" and difficult to work with. The new test in comparison is quite simple. </p><p>This technique will benefit children, senior citizens, asymptomatic individuals, and people living with HIV who struggle to produce sputum samples for testing. </p><p>A<a href="https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2509761"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2509761">study</a> </ins>published in the New England Journal of Medicine establishes that the new device is economical ( less than $180), with each test costing less than $4. According to them, the tests are accurate, rapid, compact, extraction-free, and well-suited for less resourceful settings. </p><p>These tests also have the potential to test for other diseases like HIV, mpox, and HPV infections, making diagnostics more patient-centric and convenient for multiple diagnoses. </p><p>"These new tools could be truly transformative for tuberculosis, by bringing fast, accurate diagnosis closer to people, saving lives, curbing transmission and reducing costs," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO, says.</p>.<p><strong>Bridging the accessibility gap</strong></p><p>These new tests will allow rapid diagnosis of airborne TB. Therefore, it may reduce delays caused by long-distance travel to central laboratories for testing.</p><p>This simple test, similar to a COVID-19 test, can drastically expand TB screening everywhere. Particularly in rural areas where accessibility to laboratories and other high-end medical resources is limited. The easy-to-use test can also be utilised for mass screenings in countries like India, where TB continues to be a major public health concern. </p>