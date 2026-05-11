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WHO introduces tongue swab testing for TB; phlegm not required

This technique will benefit children, senior citizens, asymptomatic individuals, and people living with HIV who struggle to produce phlegm samples for testing.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:37 IST
TuberculosisWHOWorld Health OrganisationTB detection

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