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Why some women need period leave more than others

As per the SC, mandatory menstrual leave runs the risk of solidifying stigma around menstruation and increasing the gender gap when it comes to work opportunities.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:59 IST
Supreme Courtwomenmenstruationperiod

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