Why yo-yo dieting may not be as bad as most people think

<p>Yo-yo dieting, known as weight cycling, is the repeated loss and gain of weight. It is noted to be driven by unsustainable diets, which is considered a health risk, in some cases even more harmful than remaining overweight.</p><p>The diet has been associated with poor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/your-heart-may-be-older-than-you-think-doctors-warn-of-growing-obesity-in-india-4037891">health effects</a> like increased fat mass, loss of muscle mass, reduced metabolic rate, and a higher risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes and poor heart health. It is observed to slow down a person’s metabolism and potentially trigger a biological drive to overeat.</p><p>Most people experience fluctuations in their body weight throughout their lives. However, researchers have observed that there is little evidence that yo-yo dieting is harmful, Professor Faidon Magkos of the Department of Nutrition, Exercise, and Sports at the University of Copenhagen observed. He and a colleague reviewed the available research in a <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1133244https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1133244">comprehensive analysis</a>.</p><p>“Many people refrain from trying to lose weight because they fear that subsequent weight regain may harm the body or their metabolism. Our review indicates that these concerns are largely unfounded. In most cases, the benefits of weight loss outweigh the potential risks of later weight regain,” Magkos said.</p>.Fake obesity drugs sale driven by prices, weight-loss desire prompts health concern: Report.<h3><strong>What does the analysis show?</strong></h3><p>Researchers reviewed a range of studies, including observational studies, clinical trials, and animal studies, which examined the effects of repeated weight loss and eweight regain.</p><p>A key finding, according to them, was that many studies were based on self-reported weight, which made it difficult to determine the cause and effect. Moreover, it remained unclear if the weight loss occurred due to deliberate attempts or underlying illnesses.</p><p>“When you take into account existing disease, ageing and overall exposure to obesity, the supposed harmful effects of yo‑yo dieting largely disappear,” Professor Norbert Stefan from the German Centre for Diabetes Research (DZD), University Hospital Tübingen and Helmholtz Munich explained.</p>.Advent of weight loss shots:\nDoctors sound a note of caution.<h3><strong>Weight regain is not the same as harm</strong></h3><p>For individuals whose weight fluctuates, the researchers emphasised that many of the health benefits of weight loss are lost when weight is regained.</p><p>However, this does not mean that individuals are worse off than before the weight loss, Magkos clarified. “When the weight returns, you move back towards a level of risk similar to before, not beyond it. There is a crucial difference between losing benefits and causing harm.”</p><p>According to the researchers, several large studies show that the degree of obesity itself—rather than weight fluctuations—appears to be the primary driver of the risk of metabolic disease.</p><h3><strong>Implications for weight loss and treatment</strong></h3><p>In recent years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/popular-weight-loss-drugs-wegovy-ozempic-linked-to-rare-eye-stroke-4016873">weight‑loss medication</a> has become increasingly popular, and such treatments can lead to substantial weight loss that is often followed by significant weight regain if the medication is discontinued.</p><p>According to the authors, this pattern should not necessarily be interpreted as harmful. On the contrary, intermittent weight loss, even if not maintained permanently, can provide meaningful periods of improved metabolic health and quality of life.</p>