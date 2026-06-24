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Why yo-yo dieting may not be as bad as most people think

A yo-yo diet is the repeated process of losing and gaining weight due to impractical, restrictive diets and eventual regain due to a return to old habits.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:08 IST
DiabetesObesityTrendingweight lossdiet for good healthcardiovascular healthweight gain

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