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Wired or rewired: The effect of screen exposure on a child's brain

When a toddler is habituated to the instant gratification and flashes of digital rewards, the real world can begin to feel painfully slow.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:23 IST
screen time for kidschildrenAcademicsChildren learningPhone addiction

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