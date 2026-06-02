Wired or rewired: The effect of screen exposure on a child's brain

<p>Before most infants learn to crawl, they are already active media consumers. In 1970, the age at which children began engaging with screens was four. Today, that number has fallen to just four months. Electronic devices have revolutionised how children learn and communicate, but they have proven to cause serious adverse effects on their health in the long run. They are altering the physical architecture of a developing child’s brain. </p><p>The human brain grows faster during the first three years of life. Centre on <ins><a href="https://hms.harvard.edu/news-events/publications-archive/brain/screen-time-brain">Developing Child, Harvard University</a></ins>, explains: Every sight, sound, and touch forms neural connections. This timeline depends heavily on “serve and return” interactions. A baby giggles, and parents respond with a smile or words. </p><p>Screen time directly disrupts this essential loop. When a tablet or television takes the place of human engagement, language development suffers. A child’s brain requires a responsive human environment to map vocabulary, understand vocal inflexions, and build social intelligence. Because screens only “serve” without ever truly “returning,” the brain receives fewer of the rich inputs it needs to build robust language pathways.</p><p>The persistent absence of "serve and return" interactions not only deprives the brain of the positive stimulation it needs but also activates the body’s toxic stress response, which can flood the developing brain with harmful stress hormones, experts say. </p><p>Furthermore, the rapid pacing of modern digital media can overstimulate the immature nervous system. When a toddler is habituated to the instant gratification and flashes of digital rewards, the real world can begin to feel painfully slow. </p>.Childhood trapped in pixels .<p><strong>The long-term academic cost</strong></p><p>The subtle shifts in early brain wiring eventually show up on report cards years later. The Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development cohort <ins><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10353947/">study </a></ins>found a long-lasting connection between early screen media exposure and cognitive abilities, with each one-hour increase in TV exposure at two years of age corresponding to a seven per cent unit decrease in participation in class and a six per cent unit decrease in math proficiency in the fourth grade.</p><p>These numbers point to a foundational gap: when screens replace the active, hands-on play that builds spatial reasoning and sensorimotor skills, a child loses out on the exact neural scaffolding required for complex math and sustained classroom focus.</p>.Screen before 18 months, higher risk for autism at three: AIIMS ask parents to keep away phones from babies\n.<p><strong>Striking a balance</strong></p><p>The solution is not to avoid technology entirely. High-quality educational applications and interactive e-books can foster early literacy and creative thinking when used deliberately.</p><p>Passive, unmonitored use of digital devices is dangerous. Beyond the cognitive impacts, excessive screen use is heavily linked to physical vulnerabilities like childhood obesity, disrupted sleep cycles, and rising rates of adolescent anxiety and depression. </p><p>Hence, protecting a child’s brain would not mean avoiding it completely, recognising that no screen can replace the neural benefits of playing in the muddy backyard, reading a book, or conversing with a person who responds. </p>