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World Brain Tumour Day | Headache is the most overlooked symptom, say experts

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) estimates that 34,000 Indians suffer from a brain stroke every year.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:41 IST
BrainTumour Cellsmigraine headachesIndian Council of Medical Research

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