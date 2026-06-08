World Brain Tumour Day | Headache is the most overlooked symptom, say experts

<p>Not all brain tumours start with a headache. Experts caution citizens to look out for early warning signs and seek timely treatment. </p><p>The <a href="https://x.com/icmrnine/status/2063859812132388962">Indian Council of Medical Research</a> (ICMR) estimates that 34,000 Indians suffer from a brain stroke every year. People tend to avoid early signs like persistent headaches, abnormal eye movements or vision loss, which often leads to delayed diagnosis. </p><p>Timely treatment can help reduce the mortality rate due to brain tumours by a huge margin. Anyone can suffer from brain tumour but one in five is only recognised after a neurological emergency. </p>.Explained | Migraine is much more than a ‘nasty’ headache – know why.<p>On World Brain Tumour Day, marked annually on June 8, neurologists warn that many people ignore headaches as an early symptom, assuming it might just be induced by regular stress. </p><p>These symptoms should not be overlooked, as many of the earliest signs often disguise themselves behind symptoms commonly associated with modern health issues. </p><p><strong>What is a brain tumour? </strong></p><p>A brain tumour is growth of cells in the brain or near it. Brain tumours can happen in or near the brain tissue, nerves, the pituitary gland, the pineal gland and the membranes that cover the surface of the brain. </p><p>Brain tumours can range from very small to very large. Some are diagnosed even when they are quite small since the symptoms are noticeable right away. </p><p>Meanwhile, some go unnoticed for long and are only diagnosed when tumours grow very large. </p><p><strong>Symptoms of a brain tumour</strong></p><ul><li><p>Headaches that may be more severe in the morning or wake you up at night</p></li><li><p>Seizures</p></li><li><p>Difficulty thinking, speaking or understanding language</p></li><li><p>Personality changes</p></li><li><p>Weakness or paralysis in one part or one side of your body</p></li><li><p>Balance problems or dizziness</p></li><li><p>Vision issues</p></li><li><p>Hearing issues</p></li><li><p>Facial numbness or tingling</p></li><li><p>Nausea or vomiting</p></li></ul><p>The theme for this World Brain Tumour Day is simple: 'A closer look'. </p><p>It serves as a strong call for people not to ignore subtle signs and seek early interventions for faster recovery. It further emphasises the importance of better accessibility to screenings like MRIs for providing specialised care.</p>