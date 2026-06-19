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Yoga may improve sperm quality, reduce DNA damage in infertile men: AIIMS

Male infertility affects more than 15% of couples worldwide, with male factors contributing to nearly half of all infertility cases.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:06 IST
healthAIIMSHealthcareYoga

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