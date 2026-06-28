Young women with ADHD at higher risk to develop poor health issues as adults

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/the-dilemma-of-diagnosing-adhd-3399339">Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder</a> (ADHD) was once considered a neurodevelopmental condition primarily affecting males. In girls, symptoms were often overlooked because they internalised their struggles or masked them through perfectionism and overcompensation. Consequently, their ADHD was often misdiagnosed as anxiety or depression rather than identifying the true root cause.</p><p>Because ADHD in females was historically underrecognised and undertreated, the long-term consequences remained largely unknown. </p><p>The recent <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s44220-026-00653-1">study</a>, ‘Intersecting Trajectories of Childhood ADHD, Socioeconomic Deprivation, and Distinct Multimorbidity Patterns in Women,’ published in Nature Mental Health, has dug deeper into this issue. . </p><p>Researchers analysed data from more than 120,000 women aged between 18 and 32. The research revealed that women who had both a childhood ADHD diagnosis and a background of socioeconomic deprivation are more than twice as likely to develop multimorbidity. It is defined as having two or more chronic physical or mental health conditions in adulthood.</p><p>The researchers also identified that women with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/does-toxic-air-make-you-susceptible-to-adhd-experts-flag-stress-on-mental-well-being-due-to-pollution-3844187">ADHD</a> were significantly more likely to fall into the most severe category—termed pan-system multimorbidity. This pattern is characterised by a high number of concurrent physical illnesses alongside complex mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD).</p>.At least 40 million women have long-term health problems after childbirth every year, says Lancet study.<p>In contrast, women without ADHD were much more likely to experience health patterns limited strictly to physical health conditions.</p><p>Dr Naomi Wilson, from the University’s School of Health and Wellbeing, highlighted the need for a shift in how medical and social services are structured. “Our findings suggest that a combination of both ADHD and socioeconomic deprivation can amplify <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/at-least-40-million-women-have-long-term-health-problems-after-childbirth-every-year-says-lancet-study-2804153">long-term health risks</a>, highlighting that girls with ADHD from disadvantaged backgrounds should be considered a high-risk group that requires earlier, integrated care.</p><p>The study stresses on the need for early identification of ADHD in girls. It can allow targeted interventions addressing both clinical and social factors improving long-term health outcomes. </p>