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Young women with ADHD at higher risk to develop poor health issues as adults

The study stresses on the need for early identification of ADHD in girls. It can allow targeted interventions addressing both clinical and social factors improving long-term health outcomes.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:40 IST
healthmental healthPTSDADHDanxietychildhoodchildhood trauma

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