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Heatwave across India: What can extreme heat do to the body?

Heatwaves are understood as periods with daily temperatures exceeding the historical average of a particular region.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:06 IST
eggDehydrationHeatHeart diseasekidney diseaseheat strokeheat exhaustionUTIacneFeverSpermkidney infectionMale infertilityskin burns

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