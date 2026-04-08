Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Higher risk of dementia due to high routine jobs

To have a career that involves constant decision making and creativity can help keep the brain healthy as opposed to repetitive tasks, putting the brain on autopilot mode.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 15:20 IST
healthdementiaParkinson’s and dementiaoffice routine

Follow us on :

Follow Us