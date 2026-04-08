<p>The kind of job a person chooses can predict the risk of them developing dementia, multiple studies have pointed out.</p><p>Dementia is a condition involving a progressive decline in memory and other cognitive abilities.</p><p>To have a career that involves constant decision making and creativity can help keep the brain healthy as opposed to repetitive tasks, putting the brain on autopilot mode.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209353">findings</a> suggested higher rates of cognitive impairment among those involved in routine jobs, not involving much of cognitive challenges.</p><p>Among the high complexity roles are those of managers, teachers, lawyers, doctors and others involving constant mental stimulation.</p>.How to keep your memory sharp.<p><strong>Type of job and brain health</strong></p><p>In one of the <a href="https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000209353">studies</a> published in the journal <em>Neurology, </em>the researchers investigated the work life and life after work of over 7,000 people in Norway.</p><p>About 305 types of jobs were taken into analysis using a Routine Task Intensity (RTI) scale to assess the cognitive activity associated with each.</p><p>Routine jobs involved repetitive tasks which were least taxing on the brain, however, non-routine tasks were those involving more cognitive involvement.</p><p>The workers were divided into four groups: high RTI group, intermediate RTI group, medium RTI group and lowest RTI group.</p><p>The results showed in higher RTI groups (involving helpers and cleaners in offices, sales persons) about 42 percent were diagnosed with cognitive impairment at 70 years of age, however, those in lower RTI groups (educators, nurses, managers), cognitive impairment stood at 27 percent.</p><p>The study also found that cognitive skills acquired through education and job offered protection against cognitive decline in the later ages.</p><p>Another <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12183963/">study</a> based in Taiwan found that both cognitive stimulation and physical activity were found to reduce the risk of dementia in older ages.</p><p>Likewise, job loss was also associated with early onset of dementia.</p>.Study finds moderate step count daily may delay cognitive decline by 7 years.<p><strong>Not everyone has a complex job</strong></p><p>Some experts speaking to the <em><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12183963/">Medical News Today</a> </em>said not everyone gets into a brain stimulating job, some are more physically demanding than others. Hence, these findings are not suggesting a job change or asking people to hate their jobs.</p><p>However, people in jobs having routine tasks could do other things outside work to enhance their mental strength. </p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2026/04/06/dementia-risk-job-complexity/">Washington Post</a>, </em>here are few things people can do to boost cognition:</p><ul><li><p>A person must continue learning outside offices.</p></li><li><p>If the tasks are repetitive, one can stimulate their brain outside work by engaging in hobbies, for instance playing chess or reading.</p></li><li><p>Social exchanges can involve mental stimulation.</p></li><li><p>One must continue to engage in cognitive tasks even after retirement.</p></li><li><p>Physical exercise and quality sleep also protects brain plasticity.</p></li></ul>