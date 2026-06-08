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Homehealth

HIV remains most common sexually transmitted disease in Karnataka; 417 new cases this year alone

Spike in cases has prompted authorities to conduct awareness programmes in college hostels and corporate offices.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 21:06 IST
healthHIVDiseasesexually transmitted infections

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