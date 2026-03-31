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Watch your steps: Your walking style can tell a lot about your inner emotional state

Both anger and happiness are characterised by profound and exaggerated limb swings, scientists have found out.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:38 IST
TrendinghappinessanxietyemotionsAngerTrending Nowfearwalkingbehavioural issuesExplainer

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