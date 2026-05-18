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How Donald Trump’s Psychedelic drug order has ignited funding buzz for mental health startups

Nine executives and investors said the order could shorten administrative timelines and improve coordination between the USFDA and the DEA.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:10 IST
healthDonald Trumpmental health

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