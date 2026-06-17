How fatherhood changes a man’s brain, experts call it ‘new adolescence’

<p>While women undergo drastic changes in their physical health and neural circuits before and after childbirth, the focus has been less on what happens with a dad’s brain during this period.</p><p>Growing<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8152902/"> evidence</a> is showing that fathers aren’t just supportive parents but undergo significant physiological changes alongside the expectant mothers.</p><p>However, these biological changes are highly dependent on the extent to which the fathers are involved in the parental role.</p>.Bengaluru sees sharp drop in dengue, but monsoon brings fresh health risks.<p>As per studies, paternal behaviour is observed in only 5 percent of the mammalian species with it ranging from showing aggression towards the infant, avoidance to direct paternal engagement with the child.</p><p>Unlike other species, human fathers can show paternal affection and have a monumental impression on a child’s physical and emotional well being.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr. Shweta Wazir, a senior gynecologist at Motherhood hospital (Gurugram) said: “I wouldn’t hesitate to say that a man meets a new version of himself when he turns into a father, one that he has never met before.”</p>.'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims she was 'tortured' and under immense pressure.<p><strong>The drop in testosterone</strong></p><p>For the longest, the hormone testosterone has been associated with an excitatory role in men, giving them a natural edge in characteristics like dominance, assertion and even aggression. As an anabolic steroid, it also plays a crucial role in muscle building and boosting cognitive abilities.</p><p>But the demands for fatherhood are somewhat different and the hormone sees a drop in the expectant fathers.</p><p>Multiple <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0018506X16301015?via%3Dihub">studies </a>have shown that testosterone levels were significantly lower in fathers than non fathers.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20260417-fatherhood-how-the-male-brain-and-body-prepare-for-childcare">BBC</a>, </em>the men who are largely involved in a caring role with the infant and sleep with them on the same bed recorded the highest drop.</p><p>“Whenever I meet expectant fathers, I find them excited, anxious and even proud. It is interesting to know that these aren’t just emotions but there are underlying hormonal shifts which most people are oblivious about. There is a drop in testosterone and increase in oxytocin, the bonding hormone,” said Dr. Wazir.</p><p><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0018506X16301015?via%3Dihub">Studies</a> have shown that testosterone drop in expectant fathers is positively associated with their increased investment in family life.</p><p>A study published in the journal <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0018506X16301015?via%3Dihub">Hormones and Behaviour</a> </em>found that fathers with low testosterone levels and higher prolactin levels (hormone associated with breast growth) showed more sympathy towards infant’s cries than non fathers or those who had high testosterone.</p><p><strong>Anatomical changes in brain</strong></p><p>As per a study published in the <em><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8152902/">National Library of Medicine</a>, </em>the functional MRI of expectant fathers have shown activation of the default mode network in response to their baby’s cues. These anatomical structures are extensively involved in empathy and prosocial behaviour in the entire population.</p><p>The default mode network is primarily involved with inferring mental states of other people and exercising empathy. Hence, it plays a key role in parental caregiving.</p><p>Some studies have also documented some cortical thinning in expectant fathers but more studies are needed to be certain these changes are instinctual to parenthood or if they happened due to neurodegeneration as one ages. </p>.Rare 17-hour brain bypass surgery in Kolhapur draws global medical attention.<p><strong>Sympathetic pregnancy</strong></p><p>Talking about changes a man undergoes during and after pregnancy, Dr. Wazir informed that sometimes expectant fathers start to <a href="https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20260313-the-mysteries-of-couvade-syndrome">mimic pregnancy symptoms</a> in mothers.</p><p>“Some men start to feel nauseous or experience mood changes when their partner is pregnant. We call this Couvade syndrome or sympathetic pregnancy. They may also show changes in sleep patterns or have sudden food cravings much like their partner,” she said.</p><p>As per reports, gay couples also show a similar pattern of hormonal and attitude changes towards their infant.</p>