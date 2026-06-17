Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

How fatherhood changes a man’s brain, experts call it ‘new adolescence’

Growing evidence is showing that fathers aren’t just supportive parents but undergo significant physiological changes alongside the expectant mothers.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 10:25 IST
pregnancyBrainparentingchildbirthneurosciencehealthy lifestyle fathers

Follow us on :

Follow Us