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Homehealth

How hidden salt in processed foods fuels rising BP risk in India

With the WHO introducing stricter global limits, a public health strategist explains why convenience diets and food delivery apps are pushing younger Indians into the hypertension risk pool.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:20 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 00:20 IST
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