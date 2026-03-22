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How to keep your memory sharp

While occasionally forgetting where you placed your keys is considered normal, a cognitive decline needs attention.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 20:45 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 20:45 IST
healthHealthcareSpecialsmemoryWellness

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