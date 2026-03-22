<p>Brain atrophy is an important factor contributing to episodic memory loss in ageing, says a 2025 Nature study that involved over 3,700 cognitively healthy adults. Episodic memory is the memory of a specific event or a personal experience — for instance, your first day at work. There are other forms of memory, such as short-term memory, where there is a temporary storage of information that can be of use in immediate situations, or semantic memory where you store general information and facts. While occasionally forgetting where you placed your keys is considered normal, a cognitive decline needs attention. Instances include losing your way in places that are otherwise familiar to you, or having trouble performing everyday tasks like cooking or driving.</p>.<p>Here are ways in which you can keep your memory sharp, no matter what stage of life you are at: </p>.<p>• Constantly learning new things is one of the best ways to sharpen your memory. When you try to learn a new language, play chess, solve a crossword puzzle or sudoku, or read a newspaper, your brain cells are stimulated. </p>.<p class="bodytext">• One exercise that will help you preserve your episodic memory is to take up a recall test at the end of each day – list out a couple of nice things you saw during the day, or read a small paragraph and remember this a few minutes later. </p>.<p class="bodytext">• Make sure you consciously recall scents, sights and sounds of a particular episode. This could be scenes at a market or impressions from a destination you recently visited, so your sensory memory is active. </p>.<p class="bodytext">• Staying organised and structured also helps you steer clear of mental clutter, and allows you to retain new information and build memory. Information overload by way of endless online scrolling also affects memory retention. </p>.<p class="bodytext">• Physical well-being is linked to mental well-being; make sure to get some exercise, and prioritise sleep. Sleep plays a key role in converting short-term memory into a long-term one. Ensure you follow a diet rich in leafy vegetables, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients. </p>.<p class="bodytext">• Having meaningful connections also boosts brain function – so keep yourself connected with family and loved ones. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Curated by Savitha Karthik</span> <br /><span class="italic">(</span><span class="bold">Biohack of the Week</span> <span class="italic"> offers actionable tips to optimise your wellbeing.)</span></p>