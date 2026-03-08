HPV vaccine: All you need to know

<p>Dr Ravi Mehrotra</p>.<p>The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is incredibly common and spreads through skin-to-skin contact. In fact, most people will encounter it at some point. The tricky part? It usually has no symptoms, so people spread it without knowing. While most infections clear up on their own, the high-risk strains can linger, silently causing cellular changes that turn into cancer over 10 to 20 years.</p>.<p>In India, this "silent" progression is deadly because screening rates are low. Most women don't realise they're sick until the disease is already advanced.</p>.<p><span class="bold">A powerful shield</span></p>.<p>The HPV vaccine isn't just another shot; it’s one of the most effective cancer-prevention tools we’ve ever had. It doesn't contain a live virus, so it can’t give you HPV. Instead, it prepares the immune system to block the virus on sight. Countries that adopted this early have seen cervical cancer rates plummet. After hundreds of millions of doses worldwide, the safety record is solidly established by the World Health Organisation.</p>.Centre to launch nationwide cervical cancer vaccination campaign for teenage girls this week.<p><span class="bold">India’s big move in 2026</span></p>.<p>Change is finally here. Starting in March 2026, the Indian government is launching a massive campaign to provide free HPV vaccines to all 14-year-old girls.</p>.<p>Why 14? Because the vaccine works best before there's any chance of exposure to the virus. Using the Gardasil 4 vaccine, the program aims to reach over one crore (10 million) girls every year. You’ll be able to book appointments through the U-WIN Platform, the same digital system that made the CoWIN rollout possible. This isn't just a medical drive; it’s one of the biggest cancer-fighting moves in history.</p>.<p>HPV vaccination is not about stigma, sexuality, or moral judgement. It is about prevention—pure and simple. It is about shielding our next generation from a cancer that devastates families, steals lives too early, and is overwhelmingly preventable. The science is clear. The vaccine is safe and effective. And from 2026 onward, it will be free and accessible for India’s adolescents.</p>.<p>For parents, this is a rare moment: a chance to prevent a deadly cancer before it ever begins. The question is no longer whether we should vaccinate. It is whether we can afford not to.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Should boys get it too?</span></p>.<p>While the government programme focuses on girls, doctors agree that vaccinating boys is a smart move. HPV can also cause throat, anal, and penile cancers, along with genital warts. Vaccinating boys helps stop the virus from circulating in the community. If it's within your budget, you can find options for boys through private healthcare providers.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Long-term impact, says landmark study</span></p>.<p>The latest data confirms what we’ve long hoped: we aren't just "managing" cervical cancer; we are systematically erasing it.</p>.<p>A landmark study from the Karolinska Institutet, published in The BMJ (Feb 2026), provides the most definitive evidence yet on the long-term impact of the quadrivalent HPV vaccine. With up to 18 years of follow-up, the results are a masterclass in the power of preventative medicine.</p>.<p><span class="bold">The individual impact: Decades of defense</span><br />The study followed over 926,000 girls and women, proving that the protection isn't just effective—it’s remarkably durable.</p>.<p><span class="bold">79% risk reduction:</span> For those vaccinated before age 17, the risk of invasive cervical cancer plummeted by nearly 80%.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Zero waning: </span>Protection remained robust 15+ years post-vaccination, with no indication that immunity "fades" as women enter their prime risk years.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Catch-up success:</span> Even those vaccinated at age 17 or older saw a 37% reduction in risk, though the benefits took about a decade to fully manifest.</p>.<p><span class="bold">The population power: Schools as the front line</span><br />The most striking finding was the comparison between delivery models. The study analysed different "cohorts" to see how public health strategy shifts the needle:</p>.<p><span class="bold">School-based vs. opportunistic:</span> Cohorts vaccinated through structured school-based programmes showed a 72% lower incidence of cervical cancer than those in the "opportunistic" cohort (who had to seek out the vaccine themselves).</p>.<p><span class="bold">Verdict:</span> When we make vaccination a routine, accessible part of school health, we don't just protect individuals; we collapse the cancer rate at a population level.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(The author is Founder, Centre for Health innovation and Policy, and Ex-Director, ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention.)</span></p>