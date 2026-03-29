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Hustle and its shadow: Understanding signs, triggers & treatment of bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder is a condition in which a person experiences significant shifts in mood, energy, activity, and functioning. These shifts are more intense than the usual ups and downs of life.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:54 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:54 IST
healthIndiaSpecialsBipolar Disorder

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