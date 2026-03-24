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Hyderabad pediatrician who fought against misuse of ORS labeling slapped with legal notice

Dr Sivaranjani has been raging an eight-year battle against the sugary energy drinks which are often confused for health drinks or rehydration solutions.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:18 IST
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Credit: Apollo Pharmacy 

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Published 24 March 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaDoctorWHODehydrationJohnson and JohnsonLegal notice

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