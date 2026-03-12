<p>A woman (31) from Hyderabad committed suicide at her rented house after being scolded by her husband not to consume alcohol, the police said on Thursday.</p><p>The incident happened in Esamiya bazar on March 11 when the deceased had allegedly locked the room from inside and hanged herself to the ceiling fan, using a saree. </p><p>The woman’s father filed a complaint to the police, stating that the deceased, who got married 10 years ago, had recently developed an alcohol addiction. There were frequent fights between the couple over the consumption of alcohol, the police officials informed.</p><p>In his complaint, the deceased’ father told the police that he got a call from his son-in-law on Wednesday, saying his daughter had locked herself inside the room and wasn’t opening the door even on repeated requests. Later, he was told that she killed herself.</p>.Passive euthanasia is not the same as assisted suicide, the latter is a criminal offence in India.<p>When the deceased didn’t respond to multiple shouts from her husband asking her to open the door, he took the children out for breakfast, the father alleges.</p><p>After returning home, they found her hanging from a fan with a saree. </p><p>Reportedly, the husband, with help of his relatives, broke into the room, put her down and called the ambulance.</p><p>The ambulance driver declared her dead, they said. </p><p>The complainant has stated he didn’t suspect anyone behind his daughter’s death. A case has been registered at the Kachiguda police station.</p><p>Suicide has been cited as a serious public crisis in India, with over 1,71, 418 suicides recorded in 2023.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most vulnerable ages are between 15 to 29, the elderly and those with special needs.</p>