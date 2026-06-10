'Hysterectomy' as misleading terminology as 'PCOS' but continues to exist

<p>Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) which recently dropped its vestigial name PCOS after being proven a misnomer is not the first inaccurate terminology representing a medical condition in women. There have been many others – including ‘hysterectomy’. </p><p>It is common for people to hear terms like ‘appendectomy’ for a procedure aiming to remove or cut off appendix in a patient. The suffix ‘ectomy’ correctly defines a surgical process of removing a body part and tells the patient exactly what may happen inside an operating room.</p><p>But the word <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/hysteria">‘hysteria</a>’ is not just misleading but also deeply rooted in historical medical misogyny, some analysts have said.</p><p>Though the term ‘hysteria’ comes from Greek origin and means uterus, it has an elaborative history of misrepresenting medical problems to the point where the term got reduced to representing hormonal changes in women as mental health disorders.</p><p>The usage of the term ‘hysteria’ came very close to being casually used to describe frenzy or moodiness in people.</p><p>The word has a tumultuous history of being swiped between physical and mental illness and now it sits silently as a prefix to a mainstream reproductive surgery.</p><p>The continuation of the term not only risks the reinforcement of old trodden beliefs but also hampers a woman’s understanding of the surgery.</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-21297606">reports</a>, thousands of women in India are pushed for hysterectomy each year and many enter the operating room with poor understanding.</p>.'Hysteric, clumsy fall, kitchen mishap': Tales of Indian housewives who die suspiciously.<p><strong>The ‘Wandering’ theory</strong></p><p>As per research papers, the term ‘hysteria’ originated in the second millennium BC when the Egyptians thought the uterus caused many health problems in women.</p><p>An article published in the<em> <a href="https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/history-quackery/history-hysteria">McGill journal of Science and Society</a> </em>explains the complicated history of the word ‘hysteria’.</p><p>Hysteria was initially understood as a physical disease. For the longest time, among the Greeks the uterus was a wandering organ which circulated in the body and affected multiple parts in a woman’s body owing to the pressure it exerted on organs. This theory was supported by some philosophers but later was contradicted by others who believed that irritability in women was caused by the retention of either the ‘seed’ or menstrual blood in women.</p><p>Jean-Martin Charcot, a French neurologist in 1880 changed the course of the terminology, saying hysteria was a condition caused by an unknown internal injury in the nervous system. </p><p>This theory was again challenged in and during the Freudian era where hysteria came to be understood as a <a href="https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/medical-vibrators-treatment-female-hysteria">psychological condition</a> causing anxiety or nervousness in women.</p><p>As per records, the 1899 edition of <em><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5079511/">Merck Manuals</a>, </em>a pocket reference book for the physicians at the time listed pelvic or genital massage as the cure for hysteria.</p><p>Hysteria was finally removed from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1980 for good.</p><p>Since then it has been a popular misnomer and a historic symbol of clinical misogyny. </p><p><strong>Why call spade a spade?</strong></p><p>Hysterectomy is a common surgical procedure women undergo to treat conditions like abnormal menstrual bleeding, fibroids, cancer, inflammatory diseases and other medical conditions.</p><p>Though at its core, <a href="https://www.acog.org/womens-health/experts-and-stories/the-latest/7-things-you-didnt-know-about-hysterectomy">hysterectomy</a> is a standard procedure to remove a person’s uterus or the womb, it can also include weeding off other structural parts like the fallopian tube and cervix.</p><p>In suspected or proven cases of uterine or ovarian cancer, the surgeon also intends to remove the ovaries for which there is another terminology ‘oophorectomy’.</p>.Mass hysteria at Heathrow airport – how social contagion works.<p>As per the ideal practice, normally functioning ovaries must be left spared during a hysterectomy but in some places, the ambiguity of the term can blur boundaries and can be used as an umbrella term for removal of uterus and ovaries at the same time.</p><p>Language in medicine has a direct impact on patient care and their ability to make informed decisions.</p><p>As per a study published in the <em><a href="https://jcom.sissa.it/article/pubid/JCOM_2001_2021_C10/">Journal of Science Communication</a>, </em>there is evidence that hysterectomy patients often struggle to understand the complexity of the procedure which can interfere in their decision making. </p>