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'Hysterectomy' as misleading terminology as 'PCOS' but continues to exist

The word ‘hysteria’ is not just misleading but also deeply rooted in historical medical misogyny, some analysts have said.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:39 IST
healthovarian cystssurgeryHysterectomyelective surgeryUterusReproductive Health

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