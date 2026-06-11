Ice age in Bengaluru: City's obsessive plunge leaves doctors divided
Lethargy, anxiety, gut issues or even low immunity, whatever the problem is, Bengalureans are taking a dip to fight it all off. Doctors are divided over benefits of ice baths and some even warn of potential risks.
The key to taking ice cold plunges is to keep it brief, probably 2 to 5 minutes is sufficient. And to keep a check on the temperature because the water need not be freezing. The temperatures between 10 to 15 degrees Celsius are perfectly adequate and it can trigger whatever beneficial effects cold immersion has to offer. If you keep it consistent, it can build some cardiovascular resilience and also help the body recover most of the stressful states.
Dr Himaal Dev Consultant Critical Care Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bangalore