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IIT study finds rise in Indian women opting for C-sections; here's why

The experts implied that clinical reasons alone were not driving women to opt for a surgical childbirth.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:49 IST
pregnancyC-sectionsectopic pregnancyhigh-risk pregnancy

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