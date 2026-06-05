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IMA Rajasthan chief beaten up in Udaipur– Why is India still hitting its doctors?

A survey conducted by IMA found out that about 75 percent of doctors have experienced some violence at the workplace.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:46 IST
ViolenceHealthcarehospitalsdoctorsIndian Medical AssociationGovernment HospitalsMedical college hospitalsDistrict hospitals

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