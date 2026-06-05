IMA Rajasthan chief beaten up in Udaipur– Why is India still hitting its doctors?

<p>A video on the internet showing the Rajasthan head of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in torn, trodden clothes has taken the medical fraternity by shock.</p><p>In a heated encounter, an aggressive mob allegedly assaulted some doctors at <a href="https://medicaldialogues.in/news/health/doctors/ima-president-elect-assaulted-while-rescuing-colleagues-as-mob-storms-udaipur-hospital-violence-sparks-nationwide-outrage-from-medical-fraternity-172066">JP Orthopaedic Hospital</a> in Udaipur. </p><p>The dispute started when allegedly a 50-year-old patient with multiple fractures from a road accident didn’t wake up after a surgery.</p><p>Soon after, a furious mob rushed into the operating theatre and allegedly assaulted the medical staff.</p><p>The State President of IMA Dr. Anand Gupta who happened to be present during the conflict was allegedly cornered, manhandled and later rescued by someone in the crowd.</p><p>While violence against junior doctors has been a documented concern in the country, this case stood out for its attack on a senior medical professional.</p><p>In a tweet on X, <a href="https://x.com/bhatia_nachiket/status/2062130568977166641?s=20">Nachiket Bhatia</a>, a popular Indian medical entrepreneur and an angel investor said: “If even the State President of IMA Rajasthan can be beaten while serving patients, then no doctor in India is safe.”</p><p>However, this is not the first of its kind with many other cases going under reported. </p><p>Two years back, Balaji Jagannathan, a senior oncologist at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in <a href="https://www.thinkglobalhealth.org/article/whats-driving-violence-against-health-workers-india">Tamil Nadu</a> was brutally stabbed by his patient who had end stage cancer.</p><p>A recent survey conducted by IMA found out that about<a href="https://journals.lww.com/jalh/fulltext/2023/03030/violence_against_doctors___threat_to_indian.1.aspx"> 75 percent </a>of doctors have experienced some violence at the workplace.</p><p>This brings up an important question — what makes people assault doctors and why it goes unchecked.</p>.RG Kar case: West Bengal govt initiates departmental proceedings against suspended doctor.<p><strong>Perceived insensitivity</strong></p><p>A joint<a href="https://www.niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2023-02/AIIMS_STUDY_2_0.pdf"> study </a>conducted by the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences and NITI Aayog (2021) found that violence between care-seekers and medical health professionals was prevalent in about 47 percent of district hospitals with the most common cause being delayed care.</p><p>The same study observed that most of the district hospitals lacked security personnel or protection systems which could mitigate violent episodes.</p><p>In most cases there is an actual or perceived delay in care which becomes the primary reason for violence.</p><p>Poor doctor-patient relationship, communication gaps in diagnosis and treatment and a perceived insensitivity towards patients fuels violence, making patients feel neglected, said an article in the <em><a href="https://journals.lww.com/jalh/fulltext/2023/03030/violence_against_doctors___threat_to_indian.1.aspx">Journal of Advanced Lung Health.</a></em></p><p>Another study published in the <em><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11377962/">National Library of Medicine </a></em>identified some factors that play an active role in violence against doctors: </p><p><ins>Emotional factor</ins> – Unlike other service provider and client relationships, a doctor-patient connection is based on emotions. When a loved one dies in a hospital, some attendants may find it hard to effectively process the pain and dysregulated heightened emotions can cause them to transfer it to the medical staff.</p><p><ins>Information gap</ins> — Medical complications are often poorly understood by the attendants and poorly conveyed by the medical professionals. This gap in understanding can trigger feelings of fear, betrayal and anger in the care-seekers.</p><p><ins>Poor finances</ins> – With growing technology, healthcare services are getting more expensive. With a large part of the country not covered under health insurance, this causes a feeling of dissatisfaction among the attendants if the patient fails to survive a medical procedure.</p><p><ins>Perceived corruption</ins> – As per the study, a societal bias exists against doctors who are often perceived as high-earning individuals. The impression reinforced by society that hospitals make money makes patients distrustful of doctors. </p><p>As per reports, ‘political power’ is another understated reason for violence against doctors. Less common in metropolitan cities, political advantage is used to exercise threat or arm-strong doctors in gain of prior treatment, bypassing long queues at hospitals and monetary concessions. </p>