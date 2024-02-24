Immunotherapy holds promise as a potent treatment option

At Cytecare Hospitals, immunotherapy has demonstrated compelling clinical efficacy and promising therapeutic possibilities in real-world medical settings. Unlike traditional treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which directly target cancer cells, immunotherapy works by stimulating the body’s natural defences to recognise and attack cancer cells more effectively. At Cytecare Hospitals, we use evolutionary approach to cancer treatment that harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer.
Immunotherapy has shown remarkable success in treating various types of cancer, including melanoma, lung cancer and certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. It has revolutionised cancer treatment by offering new hope to patients with advanced or treatment-resistant cancers and has the potential to improve outcomes and quality of life for many individuals affected by cancer.
CAR T-cell therapy, a pioneering treatment available at Cytecare Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru, delivers unparalleled benefits in the fight against cancer. CAR T-cell therapy, also known as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, represents a groundbreaking approach to immunotherapy that has shown remarkable success in treating certain types of cancer. This cutting-edge therapy involves genetic alteration of a patient’s own T cells to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) onto their surface. These specialised CARs are engineered to identify particular proteins or antigens present on cancer cells.
The process typically begins by collecting T cells from the patient’s blood through a process called leukapheresis. These T cells are then genetically engineered in a laboratory to express CARs that target antigens found on the surface of the patient’s cancer cells. Once the CAR T cells have been produced, they are infused back into the patient’s bloodstream. Once inside the body, the CAR T cells multiply and seek out cancer cells that express the target antigen. Upon recognition of the antigen by the CARs on the surface of the T cells, they become activated, triggering an immune response that leads to the destruction of the cancer cells.
CAR T-cell therapy has shown particularly promising results in treating certain types of blood cancers such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma. Overall, CAR T-cell therapy offers new hope for patients with certain types of cancer, providing a targeted and potent treatment option that has the potential to change the course of their disease.
(The author is a Senior Consultant and Director - Medical Oncology, Hemato Oncology and BMT, Cytecare Hospitals)