Immunotherapy holds promise as a potent treatment option

The process typically begins by collecting T cells from the patient’s blood through a process called leukapheresis. These T cells are then genetically engineered in a laboratory to express CARs that target antigens found on the surface of the patient’s cancer cells. Once the CAR T cells have been produced, they are infused back into the patient’s bloodstream. Once inside the body, the CAR T cells multiply and seek out cancer cells that express the target antigen. Upon recognition of the antigen by the CARs on the surface of the T cells, they become activated, triggering an immune response that leads to the destruction of the cancer cells.