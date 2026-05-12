In its bid adieu to WHO, can United States tackle Hantavirus all by itself?

<p>After joining forces for nearly 78 years, the United States said a final farewell to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/no-sign-of-larger-outbreak-of-hantavirus-says-who-chief-3999844">World Health Organisation (WHO)</a> in January 2026, placing allegations on the global health watchdog for mishandling Covid-19 and accused it of harboring ulterior political motives.</p><p>Being the dominant fund provider to WHO, the Trump administration called this situation ‘unfair’ and decided to pull back its resources.</p><p>As per reports, the US had inserted a clause prior to it joining hands with the global health body that allowed it to exit the organisation after serving a year long notice and clearing all remaining dues. It did so early this year.</p><p>Defending its position, the WHO still remained open for a collaboration in the future. </p><p>Many global experts anticipated a hidden cost of the US parting ways with a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-withdraws-us-from-pm-modis-brainchild-65-other-international-organisations-3855032">global health body</a> providing comprehensive health data from 194 member countries, with the <em>Infectious Diseases Society of America</em> calling the move as ‘shortsighted’ and misaligned with global health commitments.</p><p>Some speculate if unprecedented situations like the ongoing Hantavirus outbreak on a Dutch luxury cruise and other futuristic infections could test the propriety of this withdrawal. </p><p>As of now, 18 passengers from the virus-stricken ship have been flown back to the US and quarantined. One with confirmed diagnosis has been kept in a Nebraska biocontainment unit, a <a href="https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-says-18-passengers-flown-back-after-hantavirus-outbreak-ship-2026-05-11/">news agency</a> reported.</p>.US says 18 passengers flown back after hantavirus outbreak on ship.<p><strong>Is the US self-sufficient ?</strong></p><p>Can the United States handle the Hantavirus outbreak all by itself? – probably because its national health watchdog, the <em><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/situation-summary/index.html">Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)</a></em> might have all the answers for now. </p><p>As of now, the CDC is responding actively to the outbreak of infections caused by <em>Aedes</em> strain of Hantavirus. The health body reportedly worked with the US state governments and other helping partners to bring the Americans on the ship back home and didn’t depend on WHO’s response team to do the task.</p><p>The virus strain, predominantly present in South America, is not new to the country and CDC has comprehensive and tailored guidance for its management.</p><p>With its detailed understanding of the disease, the country can handle the breakout all by itself. </p><p><strong>No early heads up</strong></p><p>While CDC has a technical edge in disease surveillance within the country and operates in over 60 countries, known for its rigorous, evidence-based scientific findings, it isn’t globally as connected as the WHO and cannot provide health data from other parts of the world. </p><p>The WHO has a dominant diplomatic influence on public health, globally.</p><p>With the United States no longer a part of WHO’s <em>Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System</em>, it will miss out on the global data which is necessary for making vaccines for emerging infections. This can hamper the country’s ability to protect itself against the infections coming from outside. </p><p>As per <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/how-the-u-s-withdrawal-from-who-could-affect-global-health-powers-and-disease-threats-273768">The Conversation</a>, </em>the annual vaccines in the US are developed a year in advance following the collection of data from all parts of the world. The country may get a blind spot as to the incoming health threats from different corners of the world.</p><p>Experts have predicted that other nations like China would take up the vacancy left by the United States and will exercise its influence over the emerging global public health trends. </p>