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Increased testing or poor sexual hygiene? STDs hitting record in Europe

Among the two rapidly rising infections are - Syphilis and Gonorrhea, both caused by bacteria and reaching a significant high over the last 10 years.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:19 IST
spainEuropeUnited KindgomSex educationInfectious DiseasesSex and sexualityinfectious bacterial diseasesexually transmitted infectionslack of hygiene

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