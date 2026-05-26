Increased testing or poor sexual hygiene? STDs hitting record in Europe

<p>There is a sharp rise in the spread of sexually transmitted diseases across Europe, particularly infections caused by bacteria, said the <a href="https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/news-events/bacterial-stis-reach-record-highs-europe-congenital-syphilis-cases-nearly-double">European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).</a></p><p>A widening gap between testing and prevention and the emergence of antibiotic resistant bacteria are partly behind the surge.</p><p>Among the two rapidly rising infections are - <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/syphilis/about/index.html">Syphilis</a> and <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/gonorrhea/about/index.html">Gonorrhea</a>, both caused by bacteria and reaching a significant high over the last 10 years.</p><p><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/chlamydia/about/index.html">Chlamydia</a> remains another very common STD prevalent in European countries. </p><p>As per the data from <a href="https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/news-events/bacterial-stis-reach-record-highs-europe-congenital-syphilis-cases-nearly-double">ECDC</a>, Gonorrhea saw 106,331 cases which show a 303 percent increase since 2015. Likewise, the cases for Syphilis have also doubled in the same period and hit 45,557 cases.</p><p>As per experts, these infections if left untreated can cause complications such as chronic pain, infertility, increased risk for infections like HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), problems with the nervous system and elevated risk for certain cancers.</p><p>Infections like Syphilis can be passed on from a mother to a child, causing life long complications.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cm2pj07dr7lo">BBC</a>, </em>Spain had the highest record for both disorders in 2024. </p>.Gonorrhea and syphilis cases hit record high in Europe.<p><strong>What to know about the bacterial STIs?</strong></p><p>More than one million curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide in people 15–49 years old, most of which are asymptomatic and show no initial symptoms, said the <a href="https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/sexually-transmitted-infections-(stis)">World Health Organisation (WHO).</a></p><p>Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are referred to a broad spectrum of diseases caused by various pathogens like bacteria, virus, fungus, protozoa and others and their primary mode of transmission is through sexual contact.</p><p>Caused by bacteria, both Syphilis and Gonorrhea are curable through treatment of antibiotics. However, the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is making it harder to treat these infections.</p><p>Also, the asymptomatic nature of these disorders have led to delay in diagnosis. </p><p>Syphilis, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can initially start off as a harmless sore around the genitals, rectum or around the mouth. It silently progresses through stages causing diverse symptoms like an appearance of a skin rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle weakness and others. While most people don’t reach the tertiary stage of the disease, if they do, it can travel up to other systems in the body like the brain, eyes and ears, resulting in serious physical symptoms and very rarely causing death.</p><p>Likewise Gonorrhea can also show up as unusual discharge from the genitals, in both men and women, causing painful urination which can sometimes turn to painful bowel movements.</p><p>If left untreated, it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and in pregnant women, it can be passed on to the baby.</p><p>However, both the disorders are very much treatable with medicines.</p><p><strong>Causes for increase</strong></p><p>As per <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/gonorrhoea-and-syphilis-diagnoses-are-at-their-highest-in-decades-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-these-stis-207344">The Conversation</a>, </em>the exact reasons behind the sharp rise in STIs in Europe remain unclear but experts assume it to be a long standing bounce back after the pandemic years and decreased funding on sex education among the youth.</p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://pdf.sciencedirectassets.com/777792/1-s2.0-S2666776223X0009X/1-s2.0-S2666776223001850/main.pdf?X-Amz-Security-Token=IQoJb3JpZ2luX2VjEK3%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FwEaCXVzLWVhc3QtMSJHMEUCIAZsOn2ibMWUpJW2jS58kRIJwYCTo4C9%2FxCkEn0OC0KUAiEAjAhP9PeojDzOmcYCzddkY6HOezWtSC%2F44SKfzjoyGBEqswUIdhAFGgwwNTkwMDM1NDY4NjUiDLEYmYktyrNSJuaGzyqQBU7eni371KqCLmOhXHmFlmHBeoaOaWSiEv2j349NO7d%2FpUeDLWltfnoHaL0W5edyeE6%2FCfvLClA80%2BjFMbdt9NJKs9M9z8uJCVj5DOSvvtBvC65Bp%2FmnNEegiV8Lwe58PJo%2B7TFtMR7VtQdDHtINDq8kAcrZZPZS%2Fm2EpQZ%2BvZEI46kzCzuf3uXb6o7N9c%2BwObDpyG%2BYhl44K%2BxrojnTnIDXssrwYzE7W6oWFNuUtYrIIi2%2F7Gi%2B7tSzBravik%2BbOoGOCSzt51zkzFqFiY9g1beoFCkfDvYegbcgGCpcwJLo2nxejBTNZQ2qaOjGNPGo7YbBDkXyCDEFNpCdxFm8V5NMugo9jx%2F1y9ffQu43IB%2BwmOg9vEjDGKyNru5Fxv8iCCSFrWTGhNKozOE0g5WCRc5G1WL9js2R3KqY0BB3ik3neu1LLlfcIoDi5kLv%2BUEEI0Z20GAMmXO%2FI%2Bt8teiPyOe36VL1%2BhHYmCwOgwsU7YZ2iqwb%2BkOLjmrn424aIINOLLz18J49BGECHNkCDCvndlx6YhP96blRzLjdcNTqPBYjZKGW%2FxqhUUy40jidQdVSXw8VoCtYsXR%2B9ve4T5KDYahkG1QjvL20LkYp5aWRHEuxbD5b4W8TY5zlf%2FZDQP7NdnJWTBxZvT%2FA%2FZZDi%2FyoIG%2FD6mLbRXdgwI%2BUSLd8mcFSF1MBZEjWBFNnkktPM8jZCdB6LkSBJHRI4rhOaDbW2L3mB5bKDmBDMg59qpsmwZmztYDdrwGXrccZ%2Bp4i5Qh8Qm%2FKPNGlOm8Ou7pgbP6UEj2Y85%2BvwfXuiJkNJanpvqt29s7odhdxFFWGPCFM8sLxaXt7aXxvx%2Bfa3cpZ70FZbKBeIs7WmUPT7M%2Bgoo66V68GMLvT1NAGOrEByT410iNJVBs7ZOs05E1sTcN0bYVp%2FAUk7vRASnDUT9jCRGgPQnCbpQCNZ%2FlSRPojuEdjWK14t5rMYd6POtin6titnbUGfA2qmRcCKuMKyra1ciTHgGMdBIyCp2NViQ4nvw7%2FNspJVFYvaYHYa3G0xXGNrz7%2Fl%2Fw56LtLbtLVDnkPiqfJA%2Bw5lHUVRl4SabnledoJFBmM%2FEdcB7zTVGDncAkDTZotY8%2FecgsMh4c0nyT6&X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Date=20260526T061255Z&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=300&X-Amz-Credential=ASIAQ3PHCVTY2ABCZLS2%2F20260526%2Fus-east-1%2Fs3%2Faws4_request&X-Amz-Signature=14940ca9acb2f51ecc8dfb971039673f704b20d5d352e74cc9d5d181b847996a&hash=a5424a52096659de170eed002f21edda83e636c37ff2f8c8fd9e77cf3f39f5b1&host=68042c943591013ac2b2430a89b270f6af2c76d8dfd086a07176afe7c76c2c61&pii=S2666776223001850&tid=spdf-d5534b23-5cab-40e3-89e0-9700e5b14c44&sid=6eb6a8ff52cf314c6d0a61a6283b02d38938gxrqb&type=client&tsoh=d3d3LnNjaWVuY2VkaXJlY3QuY29t&rh=d3d3LnNjaWVuY2VkaXJlY3QuY29t&ua=0f08035353030e555b55&rr=a01aa1844e5ea8d5&cc=in">Lancet Regional Health – Europe Series</a>, </em>the rising number in some European regions is also dependent on STI testing policies, the event of which is more in some areas over others.</p><p>As per CDC, some sexual minority groups like gay or bisexual men are at a higher risk of contracting Syphilis and have been advised for regular testing.</p><p><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11944733/">Studies</a> suggest that drug usage, pornography and increased use of dating apps was directly or indirectly related to multiple sexual partners and increased likelihood of unprotected sex.</p><p>As per experts, contraceptives like condoms and shared intimacy with fewer partners can provide effective protection against these infections. </p>