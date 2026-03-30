Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

India among countries still seeing highest maternal deaths globally: Study

While the country has reduced the maternal mortality ratio from 508 per one lakh live births to 116 since 1990, it still largely contributes to the global burden.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 09:49 IST
maternal mortalityMaternal Mortality RatioMaternal health

Follow us on :

Follow Us