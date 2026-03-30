<p>India continues to be one of the top bearers of maternal deaths in the world, alongside Pakistan and other developing countries.</p><p>The country recorded 24,700 maternal deaths in 2023 with a maternal mortality ratio of 116 per one lakh live births, according to a global study published in the journal <em>Lancet Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women Health</em>.</p><p>While the country has reduced the maternal mortality ratio from 508 per one lakh live births since 1990, it still largely contributes to the global burden of maternal mortality.</p><p>A latest <a href="https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lanogw/PIIS3050-5038(26)00047-6.pdf">survey</a> showed the maternal mortality rate of the country stands at 88 per one lakh live births, according to a news agency report.</p><p>As per the Health Ministry, the figures show a progress in ensuring safer childbirths.</p><p>As per the researchers at the University of Washington (Health Metrics and Evaluation), maternal deaths have declined over the past three decades but the progress has slowed down and remains uneven across countries.</p>.Maternal deaths down by 24% in 2025: Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) research assessed maternal mortality trends across 204 countries.</p><p>As per the report, 2.4 lakh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maternal#google_vignette">maternal</a> deaths were recorded globally in 2023, out of which 24,700 per one lakh live births were from India.</p><p>This placed India alongside other developing countries with high maternal mortality rates such as Pakistan, Nigeria and Ethiopia.</p><p>Pakistan saw 10,300 maternal deaths per one lakh live births in 2023 and Nigeria's figure stood at 32,900.</p><p>The report also found that about 104 countries are yet to meet the Sustainable Developmental Goal (SDG) target of a maternal mortality ratio to be below 70 per one lakh live births. </p><p>While the leading causes of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-strikes-down-provision-denying-maternity-leave-for-mother-of-adoptive-child-of-above-3-months-3935280"> maternal</a> deaths vary among countries, hemorrhage and hypertensive disorders associated with pregnancy contributed to the most maternal deaths globally.</p><p>Also, the pandemic years caused a temporary spike in maternal deaths.</p><p><strong>Causes of maternal deaths in India</strong></p><p>Maternal deaths in India are mostly due to preventable complications, with severe bleeding as the leading cause.</p><p>As per the World Health Organization (WHO), severe bleeding after giving birth can kill a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-strikes-down-law-denying-maternity-leave-to-women-with-adopted-child-over-3-months-old-3934852">woman </a>in hours if left unattended.</p><p>Women in lower income groups are least likely to get adequate healthcare, with hygiene compromised in many places.</p><p>Sometimes a mother can get an infection post delivery and could suffer a life-threatening reaction to it called sepsis. The condition demands immediate care within one hour of the symptoms.</p><p>High blood pressure associated with pregnancy is the leading cause of death among women. It typically develops 20 weeks into the pregnancy and poses serious risk to the mother and the child. If left unattended, it can cause organ dysfunction in new mothers, premature birth and even death.</p>