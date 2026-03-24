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India continues to be fanged by poisonous snakes, killing thousands every year

The study found that almost half of the snake bitten victims (47.5 percent) were from families below the poverty line.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:50 IST
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