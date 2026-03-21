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Indian companies launch generic versions of popular anti-obesity medicine

All the Indian generics are substantially cheaper – the prices vary between Rs 1,300 and Rs 4,500 per month - than the original ones.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewshealthObesity

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