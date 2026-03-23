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Indian drug market floods with cheaper versions of Novo's Ozempic, Wegovy

Large Indian drugmakers are racing to capture a share of the global obesity market, projected to be worth about $100 billion by the end of the decade.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:53 IST
healthOzempicweight loss

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