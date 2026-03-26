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Intense dreams can make a person feel well rested, says study

More than the number of hours a person sleeps, the perception of how well they sleep is also important to health, experts have found.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 13:19 IST
sleep cycleSleep disorderssleep deprivationsleeping habits

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